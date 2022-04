Campus freshman Bridgette Meshkani is running for ASUC Senate with a platform centered around student safety, Greek life community development and mental health advocacy. As a first-generation American, Meshkani’s involvement in the Iranian Student Cultural Organization allowed her to find a club that represents her identity, exposing her to a variety of clubs that she said she’ll be able to help in the future. Meshkani, who is studying economics and legal studies, has experience in the ASUC as the director of Jewish affairs for Senator Sophie Morris, and mental health associate under Senator Issabella Romo.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO