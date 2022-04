CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Class AAAA girls basketball All-State rosters were released; and we had six area girls named to the first and second teams. Dionna Gray from Huntington was named captain of the First Team. The Kent State commit helped lead the Highlanders to back-to-back state championship wins. She finished her senior season averaging 21 points, seven assists, five steals and five rebounds per game.

