Ocean County Man Busted For Drugs In Apartment Search

File Photo

BERKELEY – Five bricks of heroin, many prescription pills and a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. That’s just a small list of what investigators found during an authorized search warrant of an apartment in the township. The resident is now facing serious charges.

Berkeley Township Police confirm 37-year-old Henry McKay of Bayville was arrested on March 29 and charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute within 500 ft of a public housing complex, possession of heroin and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

The Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force searched the unit in the Berkeley Gardens Apartment Complex.

Henry McKay (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

The warrant was the result of an investigation into the distribution of heroin. During the probe, police also found scales, wax paper and over $1,500 in cash.

McKay was lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

In the last few weeks, police had heard many quality of life complaints related to drug activity along the Route 9 corridor. If anyone sees anything suspicious or strange, you are urged to contact police. They are taking anonymous tips at 732-341-1132 ext 611.