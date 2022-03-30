ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Man Busted For Drugs In Apartment Search

By Jason Allentoff
 1 day ago
File Photo

BERKELEY – Five bricks of heroin, many prescription pills and a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. That’s just a small list of what investigators found during an authorized search warrant of an apartment in the township. The resident is now facing serious charges.

Berkeley Township Police confirm 37-year-old Henry McKay of Bayville was arrested on March 29 and charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute within 500 ft of a public housing complex, possession of heroin and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

The Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force searched the unit in the Berkeley Gardens Apartment Complex.

Henry McKay (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

The warrant was the result of an investigation into the distribution of heroin. During the probe, police also found scales, wax paper and over $1,500 in cash.

McKay was lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

In the last few weeks, police had heard many quality of life complaints related to drug activity along the Route 9 corridor. If anyone sees anything suspicious or strange, you are urged to contact police. They are taking anonymous tips at 732-341-1132 ext 611.

Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Stabbed In Toms River Domestic Violence Incident

TOMS RIVER – A woman remains in serious condition at a shore area trauma center after she was viciously attacked while driving a male passenger, police said. Toms River Police did not release the identities of the victim and the assailant in the incident. Officers were called to North Bay Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on March 23 for a reported domestic violence incident which involved a stabbing.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
