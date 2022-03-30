ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Party on! South Beach scraps emergency spring break curfew following shootings

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZlsQ_0etlDNOl00
Two shootings on March 20 and 21 injured five people and sent them to the hospital, as the incidents also resulted in four police officers being injured. EPA

Spring breakers are once again permitted to party until the break of dawn on South Beach after officials ended a midnight curfew that was implemented after five people were shot.

A temporary ban on alcohol sales after 6 p.m. would also be reversed after the city’s entertainment district returned to peace, party, and calm following Thursday’s emergency measures, officials said.

Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak said the city will still limit parking in the area and beef up police presence until Sunday, when the party crowd was expected to return to college.

A pair of shootings on March 20 and 21 sent five people to the hospital as panicked partiers ran for cover, causing property damage and disrupting traffic.

Four police officers were also injured while dispersing revelers away from the area following the second attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tptxa_0etlDNOl00
Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak said the city will still limit parking in the area and beef up police presence.

“We didn’t ask for spring break and we don’t want it,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at a press conference last Monday.

“We just simply cannot have people come to our city and have to worry about being shot,” the Democrat said. “That’s not a way a city can operate.”

On the other side of the Sunshine State in Panama City Beach, officials confiscated 75 guns from rowdy partiers and arrested 160 people in connection with a shooting and chaotic beach “takeover” that was promoted on social media, as well as the looting of a local Walmart. About half of the suspects were from Alabama, police said.

What we saw this past weekend is absolutely unacceptable,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U55kk_0etlDNOl00
A woman is seen dancing on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida on March 17, 2022.

“The behavior of these pathetic cowards that came to our beach and committed these crimes, their actions will not be tolerated.”

Most of the suspects were “true criminals” not rowdy students, officials said, adding that some of the suspects “cried” when they were arrested.

Spring breakers had hit beach towns in large numbers across the country following two years of sobering COVID-19 restrictions.

With AP wires

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Angler dies in fishing tournament after boats slam into each other, GA officials say

Two boats involved in fishing tournaments collided on the Flint River in Georgia on March 19, killing one of the boat drivers. A 2022 Xpress Center console boat and a 2001 Stratos bass boat collided in the area of the Boat Basin Park in Bainbridge, a city about 40 miles north of Tallahassee, Florida, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Beach#Curfew#Democrat
musictimes.com

Baby Cino Predicted Death Months Before Being Shot Leaving Miami Jail

Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
MIAMI, FL
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
TODAY.com

Spring breakers flock to tropical hotspots amid skyrocketing prices

Travelers are racing to tropical locations in record numbers despite higher prices, with Spring break getaway hotspots like Florida, Mexico and Hawaii up 211% from last year. The much needed escape comes with some concern after a group of young cadets overdosed in South Florida after buying cocaine laced with fentanyl, though Miami Beach police say arrests are down significantly from past years. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY from Miami Beach, Florida.March 16, 2022.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy