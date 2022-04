CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Rural Health Association has named Jonathan Dayton as its executive director. “I’m excited to take on this new role for such an important organization,” Dayton said. “Living in rural Maryland for all my life, I understand the unique challenges that rural Marylanders face regarding health care. I am excited to work with our association members, health care partners, and stakeholders to help overcome some of these challenges and promote the overall health and wellbeing of rural communities.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO