Agriculture Topics

Winchester, Va. — Stocker-Feeder Cattle ($/100 wt.) (as of March 22) Hay and Straw Prices — New Holland, Pa., per ton:. Maryland 4-H Forest Exploration program, March to June — Maryland 4-H is looking for youth who are interested in exploring the state’s forests and learning how to conserve our natural resources. This new, statewide program will provide hands-on experiences for participants ages 8 to 18 to gain a strong understanding of trees, forest management and environmental issues. 4-Hers and volunteers from all clusters will meet virtually once a week, and participate in monthly field sessions across the state. The Maryland State 4-H Forestry Contest will be held in June. Winners of this contest will have a chance to represent Maryland at the National 4-H Forestry Invitational at Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp in Weston, West Virginia.
