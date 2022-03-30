ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agriculture Topics

WVNews
 1 day ago

The 32th annual West Virginia Beef Expo will be held at Jackson’s Mill April 7- 9. This event is one of the largest beef cattle activities in the state and will attract farmers from around West Virginia and surrounding states. The Expo features sales from six breeds, a...

www.wvnews.com

marketplace.org

Farm groups push for allowing growers to plant on protected land

The planting season for commodities like soybeans, corn and spring wheat are getting underway around the country. And with the global supply of those commodities disrupted by the war in Ukraine, some big U.S. farm lobbying groups have an idea about how to increase their output. It involves some changes...
AGRICULTURE
State
West Virginia State
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Plant your summer vegetable garden

Growing vegetables in your garden is good for you and can be done in a single pot on your patio or on a larger scale depending upon the space and time you have available. Good planning and preparation will reduce the workload in your garden. For example, if you install a drip system or soaker hose that can accommodate all of your beds, you will never have to drag an irrigation hose around. If you apply a heavy layer of coarse mulch between the beds, your weeding will be minimal. If you build raised beds, your garden will be more organized and less likely to degrade to weeds.
GARDENING
KMTV 3 News Now

Iowa farmers fear fertilizer shortage

Planting season is just around the corner for farmers, but there's already a lot of stress sprouting up. With Russia as a top fertilizer exporter and Ukraine as a top grain exporter, prices have shot to record highs in the past month and access is limited.
IOWA STATE
Times Gazette

Start garden preparation with a soil test

Growing a beautiful landscape starts with the soil under your feet. The best place to start building a healthy soil foundation is with a soil test. The results will tell you what type and how much, if any, fertilizer is needed for the plants you are growing. Using the right type and amount of fertilizer is also good for your budget and the environment.
GARDENING
WVNews

Farm-o-gram

Winchester, Va. — Stocker-Feeder Cattle ($/100 wt.) (as of March 22) Hay and Straw Prices — New Holland, Pa., per ton:. Maryland 4-H Forest Exploration program, March to June — Maryland 4-H is looking for youth who are interested in exploring the state’s forests and learning how to conserve our natural resources. This new, statewide program will provide hands-on experiences for participants ages 8 to 18 to gain a strong understanding of trees, forest management and environmental issues. 4-Hers and volunteers from all clusters will meet virtually once a week, and participate in monthly field sessions across the state. The Maryland State 4-H Forestry Contest will be held in June. Winners of this contest will have a chance to represent Maryland at the National 4-H Forestry Invitational at Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp in Weston, West Virginia.
AGRICULTURE
MindBodyGreen

Regenerative Farms Boast Healthier Crops & Soil Than Conventional Farms

Unlike environmentally damaging growing practices used by commercial farms, regenerative agriculture improves the sustainability of the land to ensure farming can continue for years to come. Additionally, many have theorized that regenerative farming significantly increases the quality of food, but not much evidence has been available to support this theory—that is, until a nationwide study on regenerative farms was recently published in PeerJ.
AGRICULTURE
Voice of America

Small space? Small Container Growing!

Gardeners, or people who grow plants and crops, typically use a part of land on their property. But for many people having a bit of land is just a dream. Some people have limited ability to move around. Others might be scared because they are new to gardening. There is...
GARDENING
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Corteva Agriscience Announces Reinstated Grower Access to Enlist® Herbicides for 2022 Growing Season

U.S. EPA Removes 134 County Restrictions, Issues Updated Supplemental Labels for Enlist One® and Enlist Duo® Herbicides. INDIANAPOLIS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience is pleased to announce that many growers will have reinstated access to Enlist One® and Enlist Duo® herbicides for the 2022 growing season. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today issued updated supplemental labels for the herbicides that remove geographic restrictions for two listed species, the American Burying Beetle and the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake. Enlist herbicides were granted a seven-year amended registration in January and are the first products to complete the EPA's new Endangered Species Act (ESA) Protection risk assessment process.
AGRICULTURE
WVNews

Save the date for native plant festival

GRANTSVILLE — Discover the important connection between native plants, people, and wildlife at the seventh annual Mountain Maryland Native Plant Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at New Germany State Park. A large variety of native plants and nature-themed artisan items will be available from Appalachian...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Stockyard report

Friend’s Stockyard, Accident, market report for March 28. Stock Steers and Bulls (200 to 500 lbs.), up to $165; (500 to 850 lbs.), up to $137.50. Stock Heifers, (200 to 500 lbs.), up to $145; (500 to 850 lbs.), up to $120. Slaughter Steers, good to choice, up to...
ECONOMY
WVNews

March 31, 2022

Central WV Community Action, Inc. Head Start is requesting proposals for janitorial supplies at all Head Start sites (six in total). For more information on this project or to request a full bid packet, please contact Jessie Moore at (304) 622-8495 or (304) 203-4463. Bids are due April 1st. EEO.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Oak Tree Outdoors opens in Lonaconing

LONACONING — Oak Tree Outdoors is a new family-owned and operated business located in the hills of northern Garrett County. The establishment is an outdoor and sporting goods company, as well as a forestry and logging business. The grand opening is planned for April 9, with free food and...
LONACONING, MD
Phys.org

Intercropping melon and cowpea improves soil nutrients and increases melon yields

Intercropping is an agricultural practice that involves growing two or more plant species in the same ground at the same time. This practice enables growers not only to increase crop productivity, but also to improve soil quality. Moreover, it brings advantages such as reduced pests and diseases and a greater diversity of microbes and beneficial insects.
AGRICULTURE
Tree Hugger

Don't Underestimate the Importance of Soil in a Garden

Soil is far more than just dirt. Treating soil like dirt is one of the worst things we can do. If you underestimate the importance of soil in a garden, there is little chance of creating a successful and productive garden which can stand the test of time. As a...
GARDENING

