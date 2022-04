Washington, IOWA – According to the court documents, the 43-year-old defendant was sentenced on Friday. Her name is Mary Brooks and she was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors said the defendant pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including: possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, two counts of theft in the second degree and interference with official acts while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 18 DAYS AGO