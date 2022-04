Derek Fitzgerald knows. The 49-year-old from Doylestown was hours from death in 2011 when his donor heart miraculously arrived after waiting seven life-changing years that felt like an eternity. So, he knows. He knows that feeling of joy, of relief, of dear-Lord-tell-me-I'm-not-dreaming. He knows about weeping buckets of tears when the moment arrives,...

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO