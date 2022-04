If you like wood-fired flavor, but don’t like the time and labor involved in cooking on a traditional stick burning smoker or charcoal grill, then you should consider buying a pellet smoker. I’ve tested the best pellet smoker on the market to see how quickly they heat up, if they have any hot or cold spots, how easy they are to clean, and to test their features. After extensive testing and many good meals, here are my top recommendations.

MYRON MIXON ・ 8 DAYS AGO