ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Dreams Affirmed is making dreams come true for students of color

ubspectrum.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the spring semester of his freshman year, David Eve found himself returning from a callback “sobbing his little heart out.”. It wasn’t because he forgot his lines; he didn’t. It wasn’t because he botched his audition; he didn’t. Personal failure was not at...

www.ubspectrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
PsyPost

Men with higher levels of dark personality traits exhibit a greater tendency towards infidelity

Having a partner with a ‘dark personality’ can put you at higher risk of suffering repeated infidelity, a study published in the Acta Psychologica journal reveals. The concept of a ‘dark personality’ comes from a triad proposed by personality theorists and includes subclinical narcissism (focus on oneself), psychopathy (lack of empathy, remorselessness), and Machiavellianism (cynicism, acting in self-interest). Other traits associated with a dark personality are sadism, selfishness, moral disengagement, and resentment.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Atlantic

Choose Enjoyment Over Pleasure

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. In Greek mythology, Eros and Psyche gave birth to a daughter named Hedone....
NETFLIX
Daily Mississippian

“Rudeneja”: A coming of age story that became a dream come true

Everyone knows the story. Boy meets girl, they fall in love, and they all live happily ever after. Retold over and over again, no matter the couple’s orientation, time or place, this is how society says love should pan out — happily ever after. Unfortunately, that ever after isn’t always happy.
OXFORD, MS
psychologytoday.com

A Brave New Life: How an Anxiety Diagnosis Changed My Life

Accepting and working through a mental health diagnosis can help someone achieve personal goals. Having an anxiety disorder does not mean you can't also be brave and bold. Learning to "unhook" from one's thoughts can help someone better manage them, without trying to ignore them. When I was 12 years...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Ub
psychologytoday.com

The Hidden Act in Everyday Conversation

Conversations are central to innovation and human nature. Yet how we pull off even a single conversation remains poorly understood. Neuroscience reveals the previously hidden act of building a shared context together in a conversation. Building a shared context together in a conversation supports conversation with and without language. From...
AUTISM
Upworthy

Four single moms join hands to buy a home, transforming their lives and creating a paradise

It is understandable that humans build their lives around their partners, but it is also a lost opportunity to not live with our best friends. Of course, there are a lucky few whose partners also happen to be their best friends, but it's a fair assessment to say they are in a minority. Buying a home, which was once a middle-class aspiration, is now more of a distant dream for the majority of people. Setting an example to many, four women have joined hands to buy a home in an urban area in Washington DC, reported TODAY. They are now reimagining the core concepts our society is built on—family and child-rearing. People have built families, had children and invested in assets with their partners, and now four women are showing that maybe it's not such a bad idea to rework how we view these concepts to find happiness, especially if one's current living situation is not working out.
VERMONT STATE
SheKnows

Learning to Read Tarot Totally Transformed How I Approach Self-Care

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. I spent the earlier parts of my life decidedly in the “skeptic” column when it came to astrology, crystals and all things woo-woo. I got the appeal and the aesthetic, of course, but hadn’t really been interested beyond half-listening to friends expound the virtues of Rose Quartz or Carnelian. Having parted ways with the religion I’d been raised in, I found it challenging to get in touch with spirituality and feel nourished by...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
MedicalXpress

Rising parental expectations linked to perfectionism in college students

Rising parental expectations and criticism are linked to an increase in perfectionism among college students, which can have damaging mental health consequences, according to new research published by the American Psychological Association. Researchers analyzed data from more than 20,000 American, Canadian and British college students. They found that young people's...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Culture in Parenting Science

Cross cultural parenting science has its unique set of challenges. These challenges involve unmatched measurements, limited methodological designs, and non-availability of representative samples. It is essential to focus on cross-cultural parenting science to have suitable developmental models. Models relating to parenting science need to be culturally sensitive. What is the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InsideHook

Misguided Wellness Influencers Are Fetishizing a Prehistoric Lifestyle

Last summer, The New York Times published a profile on a practice called “rewilding.” It’s a nauseating concept; if you’re eating food right now, either spit it out or close your laptop. A subsection of rogue scientists has started visiting some of the world’s last “untouched peoples,” and specifically the Hadza tribe in Tanzania — which has patrolled the East African Rift for thousands of years — to stage gonzo experiments with local stool.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Alishah Savage

A journey from a breakup to living a self-loving lifestyle.

Dating nowadays is rough! But after being hurt from the loss of a breakup, or the lingering effects from a tumultuous relationship can leave you traumatized and never wanting to give your heart to another again! People do crazy things while in love, but even crazier when broken-hearted and the pain can blind your judgment. At this fragile time, I recommend not making any rash decisions and refrain from doing anything impulsive. I see some taking advice to just get back out there as a distraction, or others may hold on to the pain and anger for far too long, thinking that they may be undeserving of love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy