Steubenville, OH

Academy classes begin Monday

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEUBENVILLE — The Academy of Lifelong Learning is ready to offer its next round of classes for area seniors, and it’s not too late to get on board for new learning experiences that start Monday. The academy held an open house Saturday at First Westminster Presbyterian Church...

