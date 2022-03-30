Academy classes begin Monday

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the North East Alabama Bicycling Association Headquarters (NEABA) there will be a Women’s Skills and Drill Clinic. This will be a primer on riding and racing as well as have a focus bike handling, cornering, gearing, and more. The headquarters is at 26 W 10th Street in Anniston, AL 36201. The cost is $25. For more information or to register you can visit www.bikereg.com/sunnyking-skills-and-drills-2022. NEABA is a non-profit organization created to promote cycling in Northeast Alabama. They host cycling events, training rides, and educational workshops. For more information please visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NEABA. This skills can help you prepare for the upcoming biking events coming to Calhoun County.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO