ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Spring Into a Good Time at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre

metroatlantaceo.com
 1 day ago

Live entertainment is in full bloom this spring at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, home of Aurora Theatre. There is music to make you dance, comedy to make you laugh and dancers that will blow you away. No foolin’, April has lots of laughs in store with Aurora Comedy Nights and the...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Stylish mystery coming to Art Center Theatre

A clever mystery/thriller will open Friday, March 25 at the Art Center Theatre for a three weekend run through April 10. “Something to Hide” by Leslie Sands is an ingenious thriller about an author who believes his wife (also his publisher) has run over his mistress in a car and killed her as she was leaving his cottage. They agree to dispose of the body rather than calling the police, and the rest of the play reveals the true relationship between husband and wife as a very ingenious detective is slowly but steadily closing the noose around them.
THEATER & DANCE
The Oklahoman

Show hits 'Home' at Paseo Arts and Creativity Center

An image of a rocking chair won $150 Best of Show honors in the "Home" exhibit at Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC), 3024 Paseo. A lavender sun (or moon) in a gold sky, illuminates the "Hot One Hundred" dark purple rocker with red behind it by Sully Sherrod. According to Sherrad's label, the mixed media image was done in acrylic, gouache, pencil and pastel, on a birch panel.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
BET

Renowned Gospel Singer-Songwriter LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, who rose to prominence as one of the critical members of the sibling singing group, The Anointed Pace Sisters, has died following a long battle with an illness. She was 60-years-old. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive, Pace had been on dialysis for five years while waiting for...
ATLANTA, GA
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
Person
Stephen Colbert
Frederick News-Post

Appalachian Spring Art Exhibition

Richard B. Talkin Family Art Gallery at Howard Community College. Howard Community College’s Department of Music and Visual Arts, in partnership with Common Ground On The Hill Maryland Folklife Center and Appalachian Bluegrass Shoppe, present an exhibition of paintings and rare musical instruments celebrating American folk and bluegrass music of the Appalachian region.
VISUAL ART
operawire.com

Anthony Roth Costanzo Headlines Death by Classical’s 2022 Season

Death of Classical has announced its 2022 season. For the purposes of this article, the focus will be soley on operatic performances. The company will present Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Mass for the Endangered,” “a celebration of—and an elegy for—the natural world; a prayer for endangered species and the imperiled environments in which they live.” The work will feature the vocal ensemble Gallicantus and instrumentalists from the Decoda Ensemble.
PERFORMING ARTS
Rolling Stone

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ ‘Carnage’ Concerts Are Better Than Church

Click here to read the full article. Three singers huddle and lean forward, their long, sparkly garments dangling before them as they chant in staccato unison: “Hand-of-God! Hand-of-God! Hand-of-God!” Warren Ellis, meanwhile, sits stationary except for his hands, which run windmills around his Gandalf beard as he closes his eyes tight and chants along with them, completely entranced. All the while, Nick Cave — the rangy leader of this ad-hoc religious sect — leaps from one side of the stage to the other. He crouches, poses in crucifixion stances, and celebrates the might and mysteries of faith like a man...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Rock Roll#Folk Music#Live Music#Musical Theater#Aurora Comedy Nights#Brew Ha Ha#Colombian#Rodgers Hammerstein#Bartow Leslie Morgan#The Travel Channel#Oxygen Network#Mtv#Comedy Central Digital#Ironshield Brewing
Atlanta News

Aurora Theatre to honor Indigenous community with day of art and remembrance, April 4

In acknowledgement of the Muscogee Creek Nation and their profound contribution as the original storytellers and story makers on Georgian soil, Aurora Theatre invites theatre-goers and community members to share in a journey of listening, learning, and understanding at Trail of Resilience: The Beginning of Understanding on April 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lawrenceville Arts Center Grand Lobby. Aurora Theatre will be hosting this event and Land Acknowledgement as part of its ongoing commitment to the Native community.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
KPEL 96.5

Hopefest Music Lineup Announced

The junior class of St. Thomas More Catholic High School is hosting this year's Hopefest Music Festival. The festival will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 am to 9 pm in Moncus Park. In addition to the music festival, there will also be a 5K race that...
MUSIC
News 12

East End: Shinnecock Art at the Southampton Arts Center

The works of members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation are on display at the Southampton Arts Center. Shinnecock Nation member Shane Weeks is the curatorial associate for the exhibit named "Outcropping." "For so many hundreds of years really, our story has always been told third person. It was always told...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
wfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday April 3rd at 6:00 p.m.

As a pianist and as a composer, Clara Wieck Schumann hobnobbed with some heady company: her husband Robert, of course, johannes Brahms, Joseph Joachim, Antonin Dvorak, and others. She was the peer of many, and the better of more than a few. As a 19th-century wife, however, music was not...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
talentrecap.com

Jewel, ‘American Idol’s Jax Spark ‘American Song Contest’s First Rivalry

Jewel is ready to take home the championship on Season 1 of American Song Contest. The singer remixed a TikTok by American Idol alum Jax and put her own spin on the viral challenge that has singer’s representing their state. The new singing competition will premiere March 21 and brings singers from all over the country to compete on one of the biggest stages in the world.
ALASKA STATE
Rolling Stone

Kevin Morby Pays Homage to Jay Reatard With Punk-Tinged ‘Rock Bottom’

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Morby tackles his inner demons and fear of failure on “Rock Bottom,” the newest offering from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, This Is a Photograph, out May 13 via Dead Oceans. “Rock Bottom” is accompanied by a campy video — which the singer describes as an “ice cream-themed nunchucking Western” — directed by frequent Morby collaborator Johnny Eastlund and featuring appearances by comedian Tim Heidecker and artist Ariel Kellogg. It follows Morby and Kellogg as they set out across Los Angeles, nunchucks in tow, to face a sinister talent agent in a delightfully silly...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘KPOP’ Musical Featuring Korean Recording Star Luna Sets Broadway Opening

Click here to read the full article. KPOP, a new musical about the global K-pop phenomenon starring Korea’s recording superstar Luna, will arrive on Broadway this fall, producers announced today. The musical will begin previews on Thursday, October 13, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, with an opening night on Sunday, November 20, producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes said today. Luna will make her Broadway debut in KPOP. She began her musical career as a member of the popular K-pop group f(x) and has since had a substantial solo career with numerous #1 hit songs. Luna also has appeared in Korean...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy