Russell Westbrook has had a rough season for the Lakers, but he does not deserve to shoulder the blame for the team’s failures alone. If one squinted and ignored Westbrook’s style of play, it was possible to imagine a way for the marriage between him and the Lakers to work out. The Los Angeles Lakers were desperate for playmakers and initiators not named LeBron James; his athleticism and the threat of his scoring near the rim could have enabled him to be a lethal cutter; his passing abilities could have opened up opportunities for others; the lesser offensive load could have enabled him to be a better defender than ever before. The problem was how much these hopes ignored.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO