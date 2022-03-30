ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Taxpayers Out $45K for Texas Attorney General's Failed '20 Election Lawsuit

By Aila Slisco
 1 day ago
Defending complaints concerning Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's failed 2020 election fraud lawsuit in the Supreme Court will reportedly cost taxpayers at least...

Comments / 27

wayne stewart
1d ago

more wasted money by Republicans. dont they say they are the party that is spending conscious.

24
Gregory Kreamer
23h ago

State of Texas should use the new voting rules they put in place to take a vote from the people of Texas and see if he should pay or the people. Let's see how many less votes are counted not legal when he has to pay for it

3
Linda Stegall
1d ago

He is good at 1 thing and that is wasting our money on frivolous lawsuits.

25
