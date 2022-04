OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four weeks into spring football and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is not impressed with his defense’s tackling following the team scrimmage. “It’s not good enough right now, but in spring football you don’t get a ton of shots to tackle live to the ground. We’ll get a little more work in, but we can definitely use the work throughout the rest of spring. And then as we move into fall camp we can definitely use some more tackling work,” said Chinander Monday morning.

