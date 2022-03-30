ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Moore Colson Named a Top Workplace for 12 Years in a Row

 1 day ago

Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm in Atlanta, recently announced it has been awarded a Top Workplace 2022honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for the 12th consecutive year. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage,...

