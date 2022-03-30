ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Terri Denison of the Small Business Administration Discusses Their Core Services

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTerri Denison is the Georgia District Director for the Small Business...

iheart.com

Charleston Small Business Expo offers many resources for small businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays wants to help small businesses grow, by making them aware of the city of Charleston’s 2022 Small Business Opportunity Expo. The free event is open to businesses in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. It takes place Thursday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gaillard Center, located at 2 George Street.
@growwithco

Small Business Expenses

Use these tips to trim your budget and improve your cash flow. The prices of everyday items are rising, affecting your small company. You can’t control price hikes, but you can cut business expenses to save money and improve your profit margin. Start by looking for excess fluff and performing a line-by-line review.
The Telegraph

Waggoner receives Small Business honor

WOOD RIVER - Waggoner Equipment Rental, LLC has been chosen as the March 2022 Riverbend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient. Located at 6 Helmkamp Drive in Wood River, the family-owned and operated company has been in business for 35 years. Waggoner is a large equipment rental company, with a core fleet of deck cranes that range from 2.5 tons to 25 tons. Additionally, they have a solo 33-ton boom truck as well as rough terrain cranes with a range of 35 to 160 tons. They can also provide their customers with forklifts/telehandlers and skid steer equipment as needed, as well as crane mats and rigging. Waggoner provides free onsite job evaluations and consultations and offers 24-hour service as needed. All their operators are NCCCO certified and members of International Union of Operating Engineers and they have a fully staffed shop to service the equipment.
Port Arthur News

Classes available for small business owners

The Lamar State College Small Business Development Center will be hosting a variety of classes through the end of April for those interested in starting a small business or expanding an existing one. The center serves businesses in Mid and South Jefferson counties, as well as Orange County. Spring classes...
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
pymnts.com

Planning for Long Haul, Trucking Companies Embrace Driver-Friendly Payments

For the last four decades, the trucking industry has run on fleet checks and express codes. When drivers needed to pay for the repair of a flat tire, for example, they would call in to dispatch, go through an authorization process, receive an 18- to 24-digit number called an express code, write it on a paper fleet check and use it to pay for the repair.
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
bloomberglaw.com

Internal SBA Group Monitors for Pandemic Relief Program Fraud

A newly formed group of top officials at the Small Business Administration is monitoring fraud risk in the agency’s loan programs, as the SBA continues to administer pandemic-relief programs amid rising interest at the highest government levels in cracking down on bad actors. The SBA group, made up of...
freightwaves.com

Descartes combines warehouse, shipping solutions into integrated e-commerce offering

Global logistics technology company Descartes has integrated its parcel and less-than-truckload solutions into its warehouse management systems to give customers a more seamless experience. The company announced last week that ShipRush, its multi-carrier parcel and LTL shipping solution, is now connected with its Descartes Peoplevox and Descartes pixi warehouse management...
TechCrunch

Archie aims to remove the complexity of managing freelancers

If you are one of those having to find work and manage payments, tax filings and invoices, there’s help from a number of startups — for example, Bill.com and Deel that are business-facing and freelancer-focused ones AfriBlocks, Malt, Worksome, Meaningful Gigs, SteadyPay and Contra — that have developed different approaches to making this easier.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Rebuilding Supply Chain Communications As Businesses Move Beyond the Pandemic

Supply chain challenges throughout the pandemic, and even now, are making it difficult for businesses to maintain a positive relationship with employees, customers, and partners. Transportation and shipping delays, product shortages, workforce attrition, rising costs, closures due to COVID outbreaks, all these factors are out of a company’s control to an extent. However, there is one thing a business can control – its communications.
Chronicle

Herrera Beutler Visits Cowlitz County Business After Helping Obtain a Small Business Administration Loan

The sounds of repair work being done on a semi truck engine echoed through Shayne’s Diesel and Auto Repair Tuesday morning as the owners met with their congresswoman. Shayne’s repair shop opened in early 2019. The store is a small family-run business, with four of the six employees belonging to the Duncklee family. Southwest Washington Third Congressional District Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler visited the business as part of a stretch of stops in Cowlitz County to discuss how she helped them land a major loan from the Small Business Administration last year.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Transformation Key to Overcoming Post-Pandemic Challenges

Driven by the challenges manufacturers face in the wake of the pandemic—including supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages and growing consumer demands—the trend toward digital, sustainable solutions reflects the industry’s growing need for end-to-end, disruption-proof processes, according to a newly released Tacton survey. "Successful manufacturers are rising to...
Black Enterprise

Founder Of Anwuli Eyewear Brand Wins $5,000 Grant From Black Girl Ventures, Visa

Nwamaka Ngoddy, the founder of Anwuli Eyewear, has won the grand prize of $5,000 at the Atlanta Pull Up & Pitch competition. The competition, held earlier this month, was hosted by Black Girl Ventures in partnership with Visa and supports Black and Brown small businesses. BGV and VIsa visited several cities virtually through their partnership, including Washington, D.C., Detroit, Chicago, and Miami.
pymnts

Nigeria-Based Andela Launches Platform to Power Customized Work

Andela, a global network of remote talent, has launched a platform designed to create a personalized hiring experience for candidates and recruiters, the Nigerian company announced Wednesday (March 30). The company, which focuses on engineering aspirants from more than 100 countries, has expanded to include product managers, designers and data...
