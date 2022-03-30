ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Bomba Night with Dizzy Jenkins

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMultimedia artist Dizzy Jenkins brings a magnetic and energy-filled night of Puerto Rican Bomba music...

Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
MUSIC
WTNH.com

Griffith Academy of Dance performs Irish step dance

(WTNH) – In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we spoke to Mary Beth Griffith, Director of Griffith Academy of Dance about her dance studio and its involvement in the community. Along with Mary Beth, five students from Griffith Academy of Dance performed in-studio to give a taste of their Irish step performances.
THEATER & DANCE
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
In Style

Anne Hathaway's Colorful Three-Piece Suit Is Kind of Dizzying

Anne Hathaway is saying "hello" to spring in one of the the most colorful, dizzying outfits ever. On Tuesday, ahead of an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actress stepped out in New York City wearing a vibrant three-piece suit by Christopher John Rogers. The matching set...
YOGA
WHNT-TV

Indian Culture Festival

The festival is free to the public and kicks off a six-week series of art exhibitions and performances. Much of the art has been inspired by nature as well as traditional Indian folktales.
FESTIVAL
hotnewhiphop.com

Supa Bwe & Mick Jenkins Team Up On "Serengeti"

Chicago's Supa Bwe has developed a cult following over the years. However, in the past two years he's remained relatively low-key. 2019 was a huge year for the Chicago artist with the release of his debut album, Finally Dead and Jaguar which arrived just a few months later. The rapper's remained relatively low-key since with the exception of his single, "Koolaide Man" in 2020, which boasted an appearance from Autumn!
CHICAGO, IL
operawire.com

Guildhall School of Music and Drama Announces Summer 2022 Events Season

London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced a full slate of summer events replete with concerts, drama, opera, and more. For this article, only vocal events and performances are listed. To see the complete lineup, visit Guildhall School’s website. Voiceworks: Contemporary Collaboration will feature Artist in...
EDUCATION
ARTnews

Artist Shubigi Rao’s Pulp III Explores the Book as a Vehicle for Resistance and Redemption

Click here to read the full article. Printing as a vehicle for social change, and threats to books and libraries are the themes of Singapore’s pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale, commissioned by the National Arts Council of Singapore. Approaching the subject through the lens of Venice’s centuries-old bookmaking industry, Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao—working with the curator and founding director of the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore (CCA), Ute Meta Bauer—will present the latest iteration of her ongoing 10-year film, book, and visual art project, Pulp: A Short Biography of the Banished Book (2014–present). Rao’s art, texts, films, and photographs...
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Producer and composer Mira Calix has died

Acclaimed producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Mira Calix has died, her label Warp Records has confirmed. She was 52 years old. In a statment, Warp said: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix (Born Chantal Passamonte). “Mira was not only a hugely talented...
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
yr.media

Key of She is Redefining Gender in Jazz

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. Even in its infancy, jazz was not a genre that stuck to the status quo. Developed by Black Americans in the early 20th century, jazz was marked by its amorphousness, as musicians riffed on an amalgam of influences to collaborate live with fellow band members. In short, jazz presented a sonic anomaly: It created new precedents for American music and performance. Now, nearly a century after the genre’s inception, student-run organization Key of She asks: Why should jazz’s rebellion stop when it comes to gender?
MUSIC
CBS New York

Hannah Traore Gallery showcases underrepresented artists

NEW YORK -- As Women's History Month winds down, we look to the future and the women who will be making their mark.CBS2's Mary Calvi introduces us to one young woman who's working to bring people together through an appreciation of art in a gallery that welcomes and celebrates everyone. The Hannah Traore Gallery on Orchard Street is just a few months old. The space, and its namesake owner, are new to this New York art scene."Being a young woman I feel has informed everything I do," Traore said.That includes the artists Traore chooses to exhibit at...
MANHATTAN, NY
hypebeast.com

A.P.C. Unveils “Round 21” of Quilts With Jessica Ogden

A.P.C. has once again teamed up with Jessica Ogden for “Round 21” of its quilts and cushions collection. The array of plush offerings is complete with geometric designs and vibrant fusions of colors. For the new collection, A.P.C. creative director Jean Touitou and Jessica Ogden were inspired by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Slipped Disc

Yuja Wang ditches London orchestral fiasco

The plan to bring two orchestras to London to perform Strauss under Andris Nelsons fell apart when the Boston Symphony withdrew for unexplained ‘logistical’ reasons. The Leipzig Gewandhaus leg is still going ahead, though without its star attraction. Last night, this went out:. We are sorry to announce...
WORLD
hypebeast.com

Bianca Saunders and Farah's SS22 "Uptown Top Ranking" Collaboration Is the Summer Uniform

A darling of London’s bustling fashion community, Bianca Saunders returns for Spring/Summer 2022 with a collaboration with the heritage Texan brand Farah. The designer is no stranger to collaborations having previously worked with the equally iconic label Wrangler for SS21, and it’s these brands that really get Saunders going: “I always want to collaborate with brands that have more history, more heritage and that have been around longer than mine,” per her interview with HYPEBEAST last September.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

