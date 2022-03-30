Bomba Night with Dizzy Jenkins

NEW YORK -- As Women's History Month winds down, we look to the future and the women who will be making their mark.CBS2's Mary Calvi introduces us to one young woman who's working to bring people together through an appreciation of art in a gallery that welcomes and celebrates everyone. The Hannah Traore Gallery on Orchard Street is just a few months old. The space, and its namesake owner, are new to this New York art scene."Being a young woman I feel has informed everything I do," Traore said.That includes the artists Traore chooses to exhibit at...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 34 MINUTES AGO