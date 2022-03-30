ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘U.S. News & World Report’ Ranks Georgia Tech Graduate Programs Among the Best in the Nation

The Georgia Institute of Technology’s graduate programs were once again among the highest ranked in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Graduate School Rankings. On the latest list, released March 29, Georgia Tech continues to be ranked in the top 10 for the College of Engineering and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
North Dallas Gazette

The impact of COVID-19 on HBCUs and Black students

While the world has been focused on the growing numbers of COVID-19 causalities, the media has somewhat ignored the long-term educational and economic impacts of the pandemic – especially for Black students. Although there has been some attention given to the disparities between Black Americans and other groups contracting the virus, it is not an exaggeration to say that the Black community will be recovering from the impact of COVID-19, health wise, economically, and educationally for at least the next two decades.
EDUCATION
The Lantern

College of Arts and Sciences podcast highlights work of faculty

Paul Kotheimer (left), David Staley (center) and Douglas Dangler (right) after the recording of a 2018 “Voices” episode. Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Dangler. Medieval Parisian shopping , the metaverse and the inner ear are all subjects covered in the “Voices of Excellence from the College of Arts and Sciences” podcast.
Phys.org

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vocational learning in higher education

Mobile learning became a mainstay of education during the lockdowns and self-isolation periods of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. There were many problems facing teachers and students alike during these times, but there were also some advantages of this enforced distance learning. There have been numerous studies that have looked at the pros and cons as well as predicting the long-term effects on education. One area that has not been addressed wholly is vocational education where the hands-on requirements of such courses are perhaps not served well by remote, mobile teaching and learning methods.
DENTON, TX
US News and World Report

Business Schools That Trained Fortune 500 CEOs

These MBA programs have taught influential Fortune 500 executives about management and more. See the MBA programs of Fortune 500 CEOs. An MBA degree is a popular steppingstone to a lucrative job as a business executive. So it probably comes as no surprise that ambitious people often apply to a graduate business school with the hope that, if they are admitted to an MBA program, they can make progress faster in their career. If you're an MBA applicant looking for inspiration, you may find it in the stories of Fortune 500 CEOs with MBA degrees. Read on to discover the different business schools that enrolled some of the future Fortune 500 leaders, listed here in alphabetical order by surname.
EDUCATION
Reason.com

Academic Freedom Alliance Letter to Princeton University

The Academic Freedom Alliance released a public letter to Princeton University calling on the university to reaffirm the academic freedom of classics professor Joshua Katz. On July 8, 2020, Professor Joshua Katz published an opinion piece in an online journal reacting to the July 4th public letter signed by many members of the Princeton faculty. In that piece he criticized a student group that had operated on campus a few year earlier and hyperbolically characterized it as a "small local terrorist group." This piece generated a series of responses on campus, including the university's spokesman claim that Professor Katz would be investigated for potential disciplinary action as a result of his extramural speech. More recently, in a university-sponsored freshman orientation event Professor Katz was singled out for criticism by the Carl Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding. On a website of the university and co-sponsored by myriad university administrative units including the Office of the Vice Provost of Institutional Equity and Diversity, Professor Katz is held out as an example of a professor making a racist statement and is shown being denounced by the university president, the Classics department, and the chairs of two academic units for engaging in racist speech.
COLLEGES

