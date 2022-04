MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Spring is just around the corner and the Mayor of Marietta says the city has already started some spring maintenance projects. Mayor Schlicher says the “All-Out Roll Out” program is about midway through. City workers are trimming trees, repaving sidewalks in neighborhoods, repainting city buildings and crosswalks, tending to cemeteries and parks, and any other maintenance repairs.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO