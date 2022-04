AUSTIN, Ark. — The sun was shining in Lonoke County on Saturday and Janice Cockrill-Griffin was taking it all in. "It does feel good, it's truly, I mean it's a blessing from God," Cockrill-Griffin, owner of Cockrill's Country Critters, said. "It's been a very humbling and rewarding experience to be able to let them help."

AUSTIN, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO