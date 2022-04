EMORY, Va. — The 185th annual Founders Day celebration at Emory & Henry College on March 24 awarded citations to two people who have given back to the community. The awards are in honor of the four founders of the college by the school’s alumni association, which bestowed upon the 2021 and 2020 honorees the Distinguished Alumni Awards. The private college is associated with the United Methodist Church.

