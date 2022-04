One of the country's most unproductive offenses had enough to get past one of the nation's most mistake-prone defenses Friday night. The Nebraska baseball team once again struggled to produce much of anything at the plate, largely failing to take advantage of a whopping six Ohio State errors, but did enough to edge the Buckeyes 5-3 in the series opener between the teams in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO