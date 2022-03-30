ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Robertson, Brock Power Louisiana Past SLU, 6-4

By Madeline Adams
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgDjN_0etl4T9x00

HAMMON D, La — Tyler Robertson belted a game-tying, three-run home run in the third inning to erase an early deficit before Julian Brock belted a go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team to a 6-4 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

Peyton Havard and five relievers combined on an eight-hitter as Louisiana (12-12) won its second straight game while sweeping the season series against SLU (8-17), which lost of the eighth straight time after a 5-1 win over then No. 1-ranked Ole Miss on March 15.

Drew Shifflet (2-1) earned the victory for Louisiana after pitching 0.2 innings. Tommy Ray and David Christie each pitched a hitless inning for the Ragin’ Cajuns while Chipper Menard pitched the ninth to earn his second save of the year.

Louisiana trailed 3-0 in the first inning after the Lions used three hits with two outs to take the lead. Tyler Finke looped a two-out single into left field, stole second and scored on Preston Faulkner’s RBI single to center. After a walk to put runners on first and second, Champ Artigues doubled to right field to drive in Faulkner and Shea Thomas to give SLU a 3-0 lead.

Robertson would tie it up at 3-3 in the third inning after belting a 0-and-2 pitch off SLU’s Alex Potter over the center-field fence. Bobby Lada led off the inning with a walk and moved to second when Warnner Rincones’ grounder to short was bobbled by Evan Keller for an error.

Hayden Durke , who pitched 4.0 innings in relief of Havard, fanned three batters and kept SLU off the board until Faulkner’s solo home run in the sixth inning.

Louisiana would respond one inning later after Conor Higgs led off the inning with a walk off Brock Batty (0-1). Brock capped off a seven-pitch at-bat by hitting a mammoth home run to left field – the first of his career – and giving Louisiana the lead for good at 5-4.

Heath Hood added an insurance run for Louisiana after doubling off the right-field wall, moving to third on a wild pitch and scoring on a wild pitch. Menard, who notched his first save of the year in last Sunday’s 6-3 win over South Alabama, earned his second save in as many games as he fanned two batters.

Hood went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Louisiana. Carson Roccaforte added a double for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Kyle DeBarge adding a single.

Louisiana will return to action on Wednesday when it travels to face in-state foe New Orleans in a 6:30 p.m. game at Maestri Field.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WGNO
WGNO

18K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WGNO

LSU bats stay hot, dismantle ULM 15-4

LSU Baseball, fresh off a series win at highly-ranked Florida, stayed hot at the plate in a midweek bout vs UL-Monroe, with a 15-4 win. Former LSU star & Heisman Trophy Finalist Tyrann Mathieu threw out the first pitch before the game. The Tigers only trailed after the Top of the 1st inning, 1-0, but […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese-LSU softball game postponed to April 26

BATON ROUGE – Due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, McNeese and LSU’s midweek game has been moved to Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The LSU-McNeese game at Tiger Park was originally scheduled for April 19. Fans who purchased tickets with the original date will be valid for entry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Ragin’ Cajun Baseball vs UNO Postponed Due to Weather

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball began their week with a 6-4 road win in Hammond last night against Southeastern Lousiana. The Cajuns were looking to win their third in a row tonight in New Orleans against the UNO Privateers, but they will have to wait longer. Tonight's contest against UNO has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

PREVIEW: LSU Baseball hosts series vs Auburn starting Thursday night

Auburn Tigers (17-8, 3-3 SEC) at No. 12 LSU Tigers (18-7, 3-3 SEC) DATES/TIMESThursday, March 31 @ 6 p.m. CTFriday, April 1 @ 6:30 p.m. CTSaturday, April 2 @ 1 p.m. CT STADIUMAlex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326) RANKINGS• LSU – No. 12 USA Today; No. 13 D1 Baseball; No. 15 Perfect Game; No. […]
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
Hammond Daily Star

SLU gets endowed scholarship

Southeastern Louisiana University recently received an endowed scholarship from the Baton Rouge Fair Foundation. The Shannon Christian Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Scholarship Fund was established with $10,000 to recognize Christian as a board member for the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation. Christian is a 1995 graduate of Southeastern and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Robertson
WGNO

LSU Gymnastics travels to Raleigh for NCAA Regional

RALEIGH, N.C. – The sixth-ranked LSU gymnastics team begins NCAA postseason competition in a fight for the program’s 31st NCAA Championships appearance at 12 noon CT Thursday at the Raleigh Regional at Reynolds Coliseum. The Tigers will take on No. 11 Missouri, No. 22 Iowa and No. 30 North Carolina State in the first session of […]
RALEIGH, NC
KPLC TV

Murray State guard Justice Hill commits to the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second commitment through the NCAA Transfer Portal in as many days as Murray State guard Justice Hill took to Twitter to announce his decision on Tuesday, March 29. Hill becomes the first Murray State player to follow coach Matt...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Louisiana#Slu#South Alabama#New Orleans#Hammon D#The Louisiana Ragin#Cajuns Baseball#Ole Miss#Ragin#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KATV

A-State edges UCA 4-3 in 11 innings

The Arkansas State Red Wolves got a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 11th inning to beat the University of Central Arkansas Bears 4-3 on Tuesday night at Tomlinson-Kell FIeld. The Red Wolves (5-17) broke a 13-game losing streak, but it took 11 innings to do it. UCA...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGNO

WGNO

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy