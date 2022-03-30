ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Diaspora Problems

By Ian Cohen
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Soul Glo’s rise to hardcore heroism would be greater cause for celebration if it weren’t such a damning indictment of American society. Since forming in 2014, the Philly quartet has garnered modest acclaim for airing their righteous grievances against being both tokenized and ostracized as a Black punk band, all while...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Pitchfork
Pitchfork

7K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Pitchfork

New Preoccupations

One perk of emo is the genre’s indifference to traditional notions of cool, which frees bands to run with some truly unfashionable muses. Few albums have tested that freedom quite like New Preoccupations, the second album by Philly band Caracara, which draws inspiration from some of the least celebrated alt-rock of the 1990s: the minivan post-grunge of bands like Matchbox Twenty and the Wallflowers, with their supple vocals, shampooed guitars, and all. God bless emo labels like Will Yip’s Memory Music, because it’s hard to imagine the Rough Trades of the world pressing a record that sounds this much like the back half of a late-’90s Now That’s What I Call Music compilation.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Philip Jeck, Experimental Composer and Turntablist, Dies at 69

Philip Jeck—the British experimental composer, turntablist, and multimedia artist—has died. Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the news in a statement published on Jeck’s website, saying he died peacefully on Friday following a short illness. He was 69 years old. “A remarkable man and a...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Cowboy Junkies Share Covers with Downcast Designs

Given their sobering Sunday morning sound, Cowboy Junkies can’t be expected to enliven any song or standard they set their sights upon. An uptick in energy is neither part nor parcel of their typical MO, but after more than 35 years of maintaining their lowered gaze, fans and followers have come to know exactly what to expect.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Interior Monologues

In his 1978 essay Sound Poetry: A Survey, poet Steve McCaffery traces three distinct eras of the field. He notes the first “paleotechnic” period as defined by chant structures—think nursery and jump-rope rhymes. Later came the Dadaists and Futurists, whose desire to split words from semantic meaning allowed for a focus on their acoustic properties. Then the tape recorder arrived, allowing practitioners to work beyond the human body’s limitations. Sound poetry, he asserts, is about feeling the insufficiency of language and, as a result, finding new possibilities of expression. A concluding declaration is at the heart of his text: “[Sound poetry] is, above all, a practice of freedom.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jadakiss
Urban Milwaukee

Meet the Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra

Dayvin Hallmon believes that music can both create and heal communities. This is what he hopes to do through the Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra. And he’s searching for musicians who feel the same. The Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra, based in Milwaukee, is an extension of the Black String Triage...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Pitchfork

Warm Chris

Not everything has to come to a logical conclusion; not everything needs to be about something. In her lecture “The Sentence Is a Lonely Place,” the writer Garielle Lutz explains her fondness for language where “the sentence is a complete, portable solitude, a minute immediacy of consummated language.” By that, she means that language, for some, is at its best when it can be isolated, when it takes on a sort of synesthetic, acoustic resonance. You can apply this terminology to the songwriting of New Zealand’s Aldous Harding, who, for four albums, has made folk music with a conceptual weight that’s difficult to categorize or assign to any established narrative. Her latest album, Warm Chris, is a record of the portable solitude that Lutz writes about: It is opaque, surreal, and above all, lonely.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Bear

Life is long and rock stardom is fleeting. If you’re lucky enough to make it to middle age, you might hear a song from a past life and scarcely recognize yourself. Stephen Malkmus once wandered into a bakery and struggled to place a Pavement B-side inexplicably resurrected by a streaming algorithm. There’s the legend of Steven Tyler hearing an Aerosmith deep cut in a drug-addled haze and suggesting the band cover it. (“It’s us, fuckhead,” Joe Perry supposedly admonished him.)
MUSIC
Pitchfork

In February

Isik Kural’s in february opens with a bleary calm, like the first moment you open your eyes on a clear Sunday morning. Piano notes loop and twinkle with the grace of sunlight bouncing off the window, while Kural’s childlike voice gently wavers in a silk-soft whisper. It’s as comfy as a big quilt. Kural’s blooming synths conjure the delicate aura of Ernest Hood’s Neighborhoods or Haruomi Hosono’s Watering a Flower; in february similarly paints a charmingly homemade portrait of domestic whimsy. In his yawning lilt, Kural gives new meaning to the term “bedroom pop.”
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Americans#Sun#Diaspora Problems
Pitchfork

Us Ephemeral

When New York City’s Jordan Stern stopped playing guitar and bass in shoegaze bands and started making techno, she took the name Vitesse X. As an algebraic variable expressed in French, the name might mean unknown speed. On her debut album, though, the velocity is fairly clockable: mid-tempo, with a nice vroom every now and then to prove the music’s horsepower, transportive if not transformational.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pitchfork

Barbara

Barrie Lindsay is a consummate producer in search of an ideological north star. In sound, the Boston-born, Brooklyn-based musician’s self-produced and self-recorded second album, Barbara, is lush and refreshingly unorthodox: harp and horn parts mingle with breakbeats, baroque synthwork, hazy vocal fragments, and warped, Alex G-style guitarwork. In a sea of avowedly traditionalist indie rock and barely veiled emo revival, it’s a refreshing palette cleanser. But as a whole, the record can feel vexingly incomplete, like a sumptuous oil painting whose foreground has been hastily sketched in. Lindsay’s sweet-but-vague lyricism rarely feels fueled by the same gonzo instinct that guides her deft production.
MUSIC
yr.media

Key of She is Redefining Gender in Jazz

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. Even in its infancy, jazz was not a genre that stuck to the status quo. Developed by Black Americans in the early 20th century, jazz was marked by its amorphousness, as musicians riffed on an amalgam of influences to collaborate live with fellow band members. In short, jazz presented a sonic anomaly: It created new precedents for American music and performance. Now, nearly a century after the genre’s inception, student-run organization Key of She asks: Why should jazz’s rebellion stop when it comes to gender?
MUSIC
Pitchfork

SZNZ: Spring

SZNZ: Spring appeared on the vernal equinox, a Sunday; it is the first of four EPs inspired by Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons that Weezer plan to release throughout the year. It’s a fitting gambit for Rivers Cuomo, and not only because The Four Seasons might be considered The Blue Album of Baroque music. The alt-rock icon who once invoked Stravinsky to justify returning to Harvard to learn computer science has always seen himself as a composer who happens to be a KISS fan. Cuomo has yet to go full Gesamtkunstwerk, but on SZNZ, he teases the collision of his opposing interests: After making his tribute to Pet Sounds with last year’s OK Human, why not make his own Der Ring des Nibelungen? Weezer have also found new life on TikTok; why not convert the zoomers to LARPing? Spring is the happy compromise, one that should be almost critic-proof: This is a beloved band with a multi-generational fanbase that’s down for anything Cuomo is selling, even out of morbid curiosity. Maybe Cuomo with elf ears and a creepy Easter bunny playing mandolin behind him are exactly what Weezer fans want now. So SZNZ: Spring may be the Weezer album we deserve, but not only is it not very good; it’s also not good in a way that’s new for Weezer.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

“Breathe You”

My Idea, the project of Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes, This Is Lorelei) and Lily Konigsberg (Palberta), pushes each songwriter’s knack for off-kilter pop music to the forefront. “Breathe You,” the latest single off the duo’s upcoming debut, Cry MFer, is a weird little bop about banging. Over a minimalist beat Amos penned during a bout of insomnia, the pair process romantic conflict in ways both sentimental and silly. “Something in the way you move/Just makes me want to suck you up,” Amos’ pitched-up voice murmurs on the hook, like a twisted mashup of George Harrison with Justin Bieber’s “Yummy.” Konigsberg is more vulnerable with her frustration. “What’s the motherfucking gist?” she asks, pointedly drawing out each syllable. With background giggles and whispers that bring to mind Ariana Grande’s Positions, “Breathe You” makes devastation sound dirty.
MUSIC
Complex

Ol’ Dirty Bastard Documentary Coming to A&E

Ol’ Dirty Bastard is getting the documentary treatment. On Thursday, A&E announced it has green-lit a full-length film that chronicles the late rapper’s life and career. The project marks the first documentary made in association with ODB’s estate. It will include interviews with the artist’s family and closest friends, as well as never-before-seen personal archival footage from his wife, Icelene Jones.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Dino Btw’s “Uh Oh”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. At first, Dino Btw wasn’t sure how to make bounce, a subgenre of New Orleans dance music made for ass-shaking. She wanted to rap through the entire track, but there’s more to bounce than just bars: It’s the chants, the samples, the way the fast-paced beat ramps up as the song keeps going. That’s not a problem for the artist anymore. She’s one of the signature rappers of the style, even making a couple of appearances on Megan Thee Stallion’s Something For Thee Hotties mixtape last year. Her latest single is fun as hell. Over a cranked-up version of Lumidee’s “Never Leave You (Uh Oh)” she spits a verse about using dudes for her own good time whether they’re taken or not. About halfway through the track she drops the verse, letting the pummeling percussion and DJ scratches breathe for a second until her hyped-up, raunchy chants signal it’s time to get sweaty, bend your knees, and shake something.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pitchfork

Melt My Eyez See Your Future

Denzel Curry likes to power up. His delivery—half war cry, half panic attack—tends to intensify over the course of a verse, his flows gaining speed, his voice hardening like a hand becoming a fist. That aggressive style, and the frenetic, bass-boosted beats that accompanied it, helped define the South Florida scene that birthed SoundCloud rap, but Curry’s most memorable music often departs from that template. Building on 2018’s melancholic TA13OO, *ZUU—his rich 2019 ode to multiple generations of South Florida rap—showcased his knack for melody, storytelling, and the underappreciated art of rapping slow, which requires finesse and presence rather than sheer intensity.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

American Gurl

“Featuring Kilo Kish” and “by Kilo Kish” hit different. Though Kish’s breezy, playful voice turns wry, manic, and bubbly in her collaborations with Vince Staples and Gorillaz, that range rarely carried over to her solo work—especially her early music, which tended to be indistinct despite its diaristic accounts of life in New York City. For Reflections in Real Time, her 2016 debut, Kish dialed up the autobiography but struggled to assert a musical identity, her songwriting hamstrung by scattershot production. Things began to click on EPs Mothe (2018) and Redux (2019), left-field forays into throbbing electronic music that traded her signature whisper-raps for charged singing. For American Gurl, a concept album about consumerism, she ventures into pop. The shift doesn’t always pay off, but Kish sounds renewed and self-assured.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Latinos are crucial fans but underrepresented on-screen, research shows

Although Latinos and other people of color are avid moviegoers, they are deeply underrepresented on-screen, two recent reports show. The big picture: The first year of the pandemic ravaged the movie industry, with a 72% drop in ticket sales, but research shows that Latino, Black and Asian Americans helped keep it afloat.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Famously Alive

On Guerilla Toss’ fifth album, Famously Alive, frontperson Kassie Carlson sings about enjoying every day to the fullest after a years-long opiate addiction that landed her in the hospital for weeks and persuaded her to get sober. The music reflects her shift toward not just surviving but thriving, and it feels like the culmination of a long-brewing transformation for Guerilla Toss, now a New York trio after years in Boston as a five-piece known for earsplitting live shows and head-spinning studio recordings. Famously Alive is a beautiful mess of squelchy psych-pop—emphasis on pop—that feels in conversation with the band’s abrasive, dissonant past: As Guerilla Toss turn a new page musically, Carlson turns one of her own.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Peace Ritual – “Tears Of Joy”

Joel Martorana and Thomas Elliott, the two members of the brand-new duo Peace Ritual, come from Australia’s vibrant DIY punk scene. When they started jamming together, Martorana and Elliott reportedly had the idea of playing hardcore together. But as the band name and the image above might imply, that’s not what Peace Ritual are. Instead, Peace Ritual’s debut single “Tears Of Joy” is a dreamy, jangly indie rock banger.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy