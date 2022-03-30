ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

LSU bats stay hot, dismantle ULM 15-4

By Brian Holland
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4cLf_0etl42ep00

LSU Baseball, fresh off a series win at highly-ranked Florida, stayed hot at the plate in a midweek bout vs UL-Monroe, with a 15-4 win.

Former LSU star & Heisman Trophy Finalist Tyrann Mathieu threw out the first pitch before the game.

The Tigers only trailed after the Top of the 1st inning, 1-0, but LSU responded with a six-run frame to take the lead for the rest of the ballgame.

LSU took advantage of Warhawk mistakes to make the most of six walks and an error issued by ULM. LSU scored 15 runs on eight hits.

LSU returns to action on Friday vs Auburn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Top QB Recruit Switching Positions

UCF Knights quarterback Joey Gatewood has been converted to the wide receiver position. Head coach Gus Malzhan announced the position change during a press conference on Tuesday. “Joey [Gatewood] is a guy that moved to receiver last week and he’s got a real chance,” Malzahn said. “So I’m excited to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Alabama Wide Receiver Lands Coaching Job

Former Alabama wide receiver Derek Kief has landed a coaching job with an FCS program. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Kief is going to be the new receivers coach for Towson. He’s been a graduate assistant at Maryland for the last two years. Kief played at Alabama from 2015-18...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Florida State
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
WREG

Trio of Tigers put their names in the transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a tough few days for Penny Hardaway. Hardaway lost three Tigers to the transfer portal in one day, including two more players from that number one recruiting class. John Camden and Sam Onu both put their names in the portal Tuesday, along with Miami transfer Earl Timberlake. Timberlake is one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Ulm#Bat#College Baseball#Lsu Baseball#Ul Monroe#Lsu Star Heisman Trophy#Tigers#Auburn#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Coach Uses 3 Words To Describe Him

The most high-profile college football recruit in the nation is class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who has plenty of game to go with his famous name. Manning could attend any school in the country. So far, there’s been rampant speculation about which school he’ll ultimately pick, but the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman star has still managed to keep an air of mystery around his recruitment.
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Skyy Clark, 5-Star Point Guard, Down To 6 Schools

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark, who decommitted from Kentucky earlier this month, has cut his list of schools down to six choices. Clark is still considering Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington, he announced on Tuesday. The Montverde (Fla.) Academy product is the fifth-rated point guard and 27th-ranked overall...
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Butler has message for rest of NBA

Jimmy Butler is putting the rest of the NBA on notice. Butler’s Miami Heat went through a rough stretch recently where they lost four in a row. But they broke that losing streak with a 123-100 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. After snapping the losing streak,...
NBA
KPLC TV

McNeese-LSU softball game postponed to April 26

BATON ROUGE – Due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, McNeese and LSU’s midweek game has been moved to Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The LSU-McNeese game at Tiger Park was originally scheduled for April 19. Fans who purchased tickets with the original date will be valid for entry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Cowgirls hold off late ULM rally, win midweek matchup 7-5

LAKE CHARLES- Early insurance runs led McNeese softball to a 7-4 win over UL-Monroe Tuesday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. “The team did a good job adding runs to put offensive pressure on the Warhawks.” said head coach James Landreneau. “Whitney Tate pitched well and I thought we played good defense behind her. It went a little crazy a little at the end, but the score did not reflect the tempo of the game.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WGNO

PREVIEW: LSU Baseball hosts series vs Auburn starting Thursday night

Auburn Tigers (17-8, 3-3 SEC) at No. 12 LSU Tigers (18-7, 3-3 SEC) DATES/TIMESThursday, March 31 @ 6 p.m. CTFriday, April 1 @ 6:30 p.m. CTSaturday, April 2 @ 1 p.m. CT STADIUMAlex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326) RANKINGS• LSU – No. 12 USA Today; No. 13 D1 Baseball; No. 15 Perfect Game; No. […]
AUBURN, AL
WGNO

WGNO

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy