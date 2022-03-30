Creighton baseball hangs on to beat Huskers in round one of the I-80 series

Nebraska assistant coach Armon Gates will be returning to the staff for the 2022-23 season. The Omaha World-Herald reported the news on Tuesday evening. Gates was thought to be a potential candidate to join the coaching staff at Missouri with his brother, Dennis, landing the head coaching job. He had previously been at Cleveland State from 2019-22, where he posted a 50-40 record and made 1 NIT appearance and 1 NCAA Tournament experience.
OMAHA — With an offense that can make a 2-1 deficit look like a mountain to climb and 3-1 feel downright impossible, the Nebraska baseball team limped out of Omaha with another loss to its in-state rival. Nebraska went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and couldn't take advantage...
In a season full of inconsistency, injuries and question marks, the Tigers’ offense failed to deliver to its preseason expectations.
Now, after throwing for 191.2 passing yards per game last season, Clemson’s passing attack is looking toward reviving itself in the fall.
“We got to get some confidence in the passing game too, and we lost our confidence last year,” Clemson passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson said on Wednesday. “Once we lost it, it was hard to get it back, so we’ve made some tweaks.”
Richardson, who is taking over for Brandon Streeter as the team’s passing game coordinator, said the Tigers need to get back to the basics and put the ball in the playmakers’ hands.
Whether it be freshman wide receiver Adam Randall, sophomore Beaux Collins or running back Will Shipley, Clemson’s offense has the weapons to establish a revitalized passing attack.
Flurry of mock drafts identify Andrew Booth as first-rounder
Lincoln - Sam Haiby announced on Tuesday that she will return for a fifth season with the Nebraska women's basketball team in 2022-23. The two-time All-Big Ten guard from Moorhead, Minn., ranks No. 15 on Nebraska's all-time scoring list with 1,381 points and eighth on NU's career assist list with 414. She has played in 117 games with 87 starts as a Husker. She is the only player in school history to achieve the combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 500 rebounds (532) and 400 assists.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa point guard Joe Toussaint has notified head coach Fran McCaffery of his intentions to transfer away from the Hawkeye men’s basketball program. “After much consideration and thought, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal to pursue an...
NCAA Women's basketball tournament: Bluejays take on Iowa State tonight in Sweet 16. After two big wins in Iowa, they've made it to the NCAA's Sweet 16 for the first time. The Bluejays punch their ticket to the program's first ever Sweet 16 and women's college basketball may have found itself its cinderella team.
Nebraska women’s tennis captured its ninth and tenth wins over the weekend, defeating No. 65 Purdue 4-1 and then Indiana 4-3 on the road. Nebraska won the doubles event against Purdue, winning the No. 3 and No. 2 matches, with the No. 1 match ending unfinished. Freshman Ellie Kuckelman...
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – “South Sioux does a great job at laying a great foundation, you know I think the coaches, the clubs, everything around here… it does a lot for the players,” Union Omaha defender Jaime Ponce-Pablo said. Since the age of 4, soccer has been Jaime (Hi-May) Ponce-Pablo’s world, growing up playing […]
Iowa City sports bars are getting increased business as the NCAA March Madness Tournament enters the Final Four, despite the Iowa men’s and women’s teams exiting “The Big Dance” early. Stacey Gonzalez, manager of the downtown bar Joe’s Place, said customers are coming into the business...
Coach Pasani addressing the team after a victory photo by Glenn Frazer The Archmere softball team pounded out 18 hits in a 16-3 win over First State Military in Smyrna Thursday. Tori Connor pitched two innings, striking out 5 batters to get the win. She also collected 4 hits and 5 RBI’s from the “lead-off” spot. Freshman Ava Beach finished ... Read More
VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced Thursday that she has accepted the head coaching position at West Virginia University. Plitzuweit compiled a 158-36 record over six seasons with the Coyotes. South Dakota captured three Summit League regular season titles and three-straight Summit League Tournament crowns. The program qualified for four-straight NCAA Tournaments and the team advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history this season with wins over Ole Miss and Baylor.
LEXINGTON, Neb. — If you hope to win at the high school level in state volleyball, it helps to have someone who's been there before. That's where the new head coach for Lexington comes in. Allie Prososki has been named the new skipper for the Minutemaids, bringing with her...
BEATRICE - Beatrice just keeps on rolling. The Orangemen won their first two games of the week, 10-5 on Monday over Seward and a complete domination of Fairbury 24-1 on Tuesday. Beatrice's win over Fairbury was kicked off by a 10-run first inning and a 13-run third inning, including a...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The University of Nebraska appears to be back on the market for a media provider for Husker athletics. NU athletic director Trev Alberts said in an email Thursday that the Huskers have been unable to come to a final agreement on a previously arranged deal with JMI Sports LLC. The Huskers had announced a 12-year multimedia rights deal worth up to $215 million in March.
