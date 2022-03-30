Mike Hammond: A Good Cop Makes Good

AUBURN (CBS13) – A father has been arrested on suspicion of endangering his own young son after the pair disappeared while he was allegedly under the influence of cocaine. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early in the morning of March 22, deputies got a report about a missing 2-year-old boy. As deputies soon learned, the boy had allegedly been taken by his father – who was also reportedly armed with a knife. Deputies say the father was identified as 30-year-old Abel Mosqueda. The pair went to an unknown location, but deputies were able to track them to the 76 gas station near Highway 49. A field sobriety test revealed that Mosqueda was suspected to be under the influence of cocaine. The boy was unharmed, deputies say. Mosqueda was arrested and is now facing charges of child endangerment and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Further, he’s also being accused of destroying and concealing evidence while he was being taken to jail.

AUBURN, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO