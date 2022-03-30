ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Porterville Police investigating shooting

By THE RECORDER Recorder@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 1 day ago

Porterville Police investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night. At approximately 5:45 p.m. Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to...

www.recorderonline.com

