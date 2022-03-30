OA’s Walke to be a Purple Ace

ALTON - Jackson Lewis likes cross country. Jillian Dwiggins is a 7th-grade soccer aficionado. Ben Schultz likes baseball. Darian Johnson likes baseball and football. Brayden Buchanan likes baseball. But there's one thing those Alton Middle school students, along with the rest of their teammates, have in common: They love bowling. Six members of the AMS boys bowling team, along with Dwiggins from the girls team, put on a Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association State Bowling Tournament performance to remember earlier this month. At St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon, Alton's boys finished third in the team standings and Buchanan bowled his way to a second-place individual finish.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO