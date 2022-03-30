ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

OA’s Walke to be a Purple Ace

By Bryce Kendrick
WRBI Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOldenburg Academy AD Patrick Kolks announced senior Kate Walke will continue her education and track career at the University of Evansville. As a junior in the 100 hurdles, Walke placed second in the sectional and had a fifth place preliminary...

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

