Bryant athletics to leave NEC, join America East and Big South
WPRI – Bryant University is making a jump up in competition. The Bulldogs are leaving the Northeast Conference and will join the American East Conference for all sports except football beginning in the fall. Chris Merritt’s team will compete in the Big South Conference. The change is effective on July 1, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0