Bryant athletics to leave NEC, join America East and Big South

By Morey Hershgordon
 1 day ago

WPRI – Bryant University is making a jump up in competition. The Bulldogs are leaving the Northeast Conference and will join the American East Conference for all sports except football beginning in the fall. Chris Merritt’s team will compete in the Big South Conference. The change is effective on July 1, 2022.

Westerly Sun

Preview: Westerly boys volleyball

Head coach: Erinn Beal. Assistant coach: Rana Hamelin. Last season: Westerly finished 6-7, losing to Cranston West in the quarterfinals of the Division II tournament. Seniors: Hunter Armitage (captain), Marcus Haik (captain), Jackson Ogle (captain), Dante Wilk (captain). Sophomores: Brian Allen, Romello Hamelin, Jesse Samo. New to varsity: None. Outlook:...
WESTERLY, RI
MassLive.com

UMass’ Frank Martin wants Atlantic 10 titles, NCAA bids: Six things we learned as Minutemen introduced new basketball coach

AMHERST — Frank Martin didn’t guarantee anything but dogged pursuit. UMass’ new men’s basketball coach set new standards for success at Kansas State and South Carolina, his last two jobs, but wouldn’t promise similar results as stood in front of a collection of fans and media as his introductory press conference in Amherst.
AMHERST, MA
