ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Wind rips roof off shed, Downs pole in Central El Paso

By Shelby Kapp
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkGqt_0etkys9000

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday strong winds blew of a roof off a shed in Central El Paso, blowing into power lines and took down an electrical pole with it.

A woman who lives next to the home that had the roof blown off the shed says it took down all the power lines in her yard with it.

“All of a sudden I heard like a big bang that wind like shewshewshew (noise lines made as they went down)  and I sad oh and I ran to my backyard and then that’s where I saw that big part of a roof landed on top of that pole right there,” said Socorro De La Cruz. “I was scared.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1G1R_0etkys9000
Photo of roof on the ground. Photo taken by Photojournalist Ruben Espinoza.

The electrical pole was broken in half, with most of it over another resident’s yard.

“One of the roofs around here got blown off and got slammed directly into the power line so the cables were all just all over all back yards. There’s still like tons of debris just like chunks of everything just went like flying everywhere,” said Israel Novelo who lives in the home the electrical was hanging over.

A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says no injuries were reported.

El Paso Electric crews could be seen working to repair the damage on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the electrical company saying the damage to the power lines caused an outage to about 15 customers in the area.

One resident was hoping that the power wouldn’t stay out for long.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eo5Xi_0etkys9000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426UHg_0etkys9000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E0PUA_0etkys9000
Photos of damaged power lines in Central El Paso by Photo Journalist Ruben Espinoza.

“I’m worried about my groceries in my fridge in my freezer, I’m so glad they came, I hope they can get it down before the evening comes around,” said Grace Quauhtlatoa who lives a few doors down from where the electrical pole fell.

El Paso Electric saying the main cause for outages around the Borderland on Tuesday was flying debris.

“We just want to remind customers, especially with high winds in the forecast for tomorrow, to anchor down anything that is at risk and of being picked up by any small gust. Flying debris like trampolines, storage units, tents, can all cause outages and other damage during high wind weather events,”

Javier Camacho, Spokesperson for El Paso Electric

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
KTSM
KTSM

3K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

723K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KRQE News 13

More rain and snow moving into the Albuquerque metro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are not over yet for the Rio Grande Valley. Another round is moving in Tuesday night bringing more rain and snow from the northern mountains down to Las Cruces by early Wednesday morning. Another area of rain and snow has developed Tuesday...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

31-year-old man dies following head-on crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 31-year-old man died following a crash on Montana Avenue near Marr Street in central El Paso on Monday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said Diego Escalante was traveling west on Montana and veered into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Multiple car thefts in Las Cruces leave residents shaken

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces mother, Ashly Miramontes, says her car was stolen one early morning while her car was heating up. She later saw on her security footage that a white van was waiting across from her home before the occupants jumped out and drove off with her car.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVUE

Family survives after tornado rips roof off home in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Neighbors in Round Rock are still trying to pick up the pieces from Monday night's tornado that swept through the area. In one neighborhood off Kensington Place, almost every home on the street suffered damage due to the tornado. Derry Schroer, her 18-year-old son, her boyfriend Michael, and his 17-year-old daughter Zoe were all crammed in the bathtub before a tornado came ripping through their home.
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Socorro, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Mix 93.1

Driver Of Red Truck Blown Around By Texas Tornado To Receive New Truck

I'm sure you've seen the viral video by now of the central Texas tornado tossing around that red pickup truck during Monday night's storms. The viral video shows the tornado flipping the truck onto its side, spinning it around, and then flipping it back on its wheels, and then the driver just driving off. Well if you haven't, you can watch it now.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Camacho
Person
Tim Hardaway
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Driver in pickup truck gets tossed by massive tornado, drives away

Wild video of a Texas driver getting tossed around by a massive tornado and then driving away went viral on Twitter on Monday, reaching over 2.6 million views by Tuesday morning. The footage, originally shared by Twitter user Brian Emfinger, shows a tornado ripping through a Texas town, sending tons...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juarez#New Mexico State#Mexico#Rips#Power Lines#Extreme Weather#Downs#El Paso Electric
KRQE News 13

Winter storm brings heavy snow through Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down in the Four Corners and around the northern mountains Thursday morning. Snow will continue for areas north of I-40 and the west mountains during the day, and road conditions will deteriorate. Temperatures are freezing in the northeast highlands, where a back door cold front is bringing in arctic […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspicious boxes removed from Carlsbad Caverns National Park

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Park rangers and local law enforcement have successfully removed what was thought to be explosive material from Carlsbad Caverns. Officials removed six boxes labeled “blasting caps” from Ogle Cave. Teams had to hike more than 1 mile in the backcountry, repel down 180 ft. into the mouth of the cave during a snowstorm, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Texas teen whose truck was wrecked in viral tornado video gets given new vehicle

A Texas teenager who narrowly survived when his truck was tossed into the air by a tornado has been given a brand new Chevrolet Silverado.Dramatic footage of 16-year-old Riley Leon’s 2004 Silverado being picked up by the twister, before spinning several times and landing back on its wheels, went viral this week.Riley said earlier this week it was a “blessing” that he had been able to drive away with minor injuries.On Saturday, Riley was presented with a top of the line Silverado pick up truck from a dealership in Fort Worth, and his family were presented with a $15,000...
ENVIRONMENT
ValleyCentral

WATCH: Individual points AK-47 at DPS helicopter

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter air patrol encounter led to the arrest of four individuals. According to a Texas DPS spokesperson, while a DPS helicopter was conducting air patrol in the Starr County area they encountered a criminal pointing an AK-47 at them. The individual is then seen […]
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy