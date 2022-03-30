Hot start not enough for the IceHogs against the Admirals

Rockford, IL (WTVO/WQRF) [IceHogs news release]— Rockford forward Dylan McLaughlin tallied twice Tuesday night, but the Milwaukee Admirals (32-24-4-4) used a three-goal third period to leave BMO Harris Bank Center with a 5-3 victory over the IceHogs (28-24-4-1).

The IceHogs took the lead first when the red-hot forward Brett Connolly scored his 15th goal of the season to give Rockford a 1-0 lead at 10:52 in the opening frame. With that, Connolly extended his point streak to seven games and has seven goals and three assists within those games. The point streak ties Connolly with forward Lukas Reichel for longest point streak of the season.



Later in the period, McLaughlin extended the Hogs lead 2-0 with his first tally of the night at 13:22 when he got the puck underneath Milwaukee goaltender Connor Ingram.



But Milwaukee battled back with three unanswered goals in the second period.



Forward Marc Del Gaizo fired off a shot that forward Mathieu Olivier deflected in at 7:29 to put the Admirals within one.



Later in the period, Del Gaizo was able to pick the puck up in the crease and work it around Rockford netminder Arvid Soderblom to tie the game 2-2 at 10:28 in the period.



Then, at 17:57 in the closing frame, forward Graham Knott scored on the one-timer to give the Admirals a 3-2 lead.



But in the third period it was McLaughlin once again. During a 5-on-3, McLaughlin ripped a one-timer after a pass from Alec Regula to tie the game 3-3 at 4:03. Since returning to the lineup on Friday after missing 11 games due to concussion protocol, McLaughlin has a three-game point streak which includes three goals and three assists.



The Admirals, however, continued to fight right back. Forward Cole Smith was able to tuck one in to reclaim the lead at 7:42 in the closing frame. Milwaukee would then go on to hit the empty-netter and seal the 5-3 win.



The IceHogs now head West for six straight matchups with the Pacific Division.

