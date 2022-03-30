ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hot start not enough for the IceHogs against the Admirals

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wB7El_0etkybNt00

Rockford, IL (WTVO/WQRF) [IceHogs news release]— Rockford forward Dylan McLaughlin tallied twice Tuesday night, but the Milwaukee Admirals (32-24-4-4) used a three-goal third period to leave BMO Harris Bank Center with a 5-3 victory over the IceHogs (28-24-4-1).

The IceHogs took the lead first when the red-hot forward Brett Connolly scored his 15th goal of the season to give Rockford a 1-0 lead at 10:52 in the opening frame. With that, Connolly extended his point streak to seven games and has seven goals and three assists within those games. The point streak ties Connolly with forward Lukas Reichel for longest point streak of the season.

Later in the period, McLaughlin extended the Hogs lead 2-0 with his first tally of the night at 13:22 when he got the puck underneath Milwaukee goaltender Connor Ingram.

But Milwaukee battled back with three unanswered goals in the second period.

Forward Marc Del Gaizo fired off a shot that forward Mathieu Olivier deflected in at 7:29 to put the Admirals within one.

Later in the period, Del Gaizo was able to pick the puck up in the crease and work it around Rockford netminder Arvid Soderblom to tie the game 2-2 at 10:28 in the period.

Then, at 17:57 in the closing frame, forward Graham Knott scored on the one-timer to give the Admirals a 3-2 lead.

But in the third period it was McLaughlin once again. During a 5-on-3, McLaughlin ripped a one-timer after a pass from Alec Regula to tie the game 3-3 at 4:03. Since returning to the lineup on Friday after missing 11 games due to concussion protocol, McLaughlin has a three-game point streak which includes three goals and three assists.

The Admirals, however, continued to fight right back. Forward Cole Smith was able to tuck one in to reclaim the lead at 7:42 in the closing frame. Milwaukee would then go on to hit the empty-netter and seal the 5-3 win.

The IceHogs now head West for six straight matchups with the Pacific Division.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
NHL
ESPN

Coyotes star Clayton Keller taken off ice on stretcher

GLENDALE, Ariz. --  Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Clayton Keller was taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury Wednesday night. Keller was hurt with 5:15 remaining in Arizona's 5-2 win against San Jose. He was skating toward the Sharks' net when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Ingram
Person
Brett Connolly
Person
Dylan Mclaughlin
Person
Mathieu Olivier
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Wild Preview: Noah Cates Makes NHL Debut

In the eight days since the trade deadline, the Flyers have been on the road going through a five-game trip. It finally comes complete on Tuesday night. The Flyers face the Minnesota Wild, who come in on a six-game winning streak. The Flyers, meanwhile, have losses in three of the four games on the road trip.
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: March 30, 2022 | Sabres return home to take on Jets

It's a Buffalo Sabres game night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets tonight. It's a 7 p.m. faceoff on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 on MSG. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Tonight's matchup. From the Game Notes:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Start#Milwaukee Admirals#Wtvo Wqrf#Bmo Harris Bank Center
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Opening Day is set for the Aldeen Golf Club

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–If you’re itching to play a round of golf at the Aldeen Golf Club, the wait will soon be over. The Rockford Park District has announced that the golf course will open for play on Monday, April 4. It’ll be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. weather permitting. The practice centre at […]
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX Sports

Wheeler lifts Jets to 3-2 shootout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Blake Wheeler had a goal in regulation and scored the shootout winner, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive victory. Mason Appleton had the tying goal in regulation and the Jets...
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings squander late lead, lose 5–4 to Rangers in overtime

Well, at least they didn’t allow 11. It would’ve been difficult for the Detroit Red Wings to sink much lower in the wake of their 11–2 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. While they still struggled at times to keep up with the...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings focused on positive mindset Wednesday vs. Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings will face the New York Rangers for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Raymond chases 50 points as Red Wings host Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings are in a bit of a funk. Having won just three of their last 15 games, the Red Wings will return to action on Wednesday afternoon when they host the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena (5:30 p.m. ET, TNT). It would be hard for...
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings activate DeKeyser off IR, will play with Seider on Wednesday

The Detroit Red Wings have activated defenseman Danny DeKeyser off injured reserve in advance of Wednesday’s game against the New York Rangers. DeKeyser, 32, is expected to return to his usual spot alongside Moritz Seider on the Red Wings’ top pairing. The 6’3″ left-handed defenseman has six points (all assists) in 43 games with the Red Wings this season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild to extend defenseman Alex Goligoski with two-year deal

When the Minnesota Wild signed Alex Goligoski to a one-year, $5M contract in the offseason, it came with the expectation that the team would offer him an extension at a much-reduced cost. That would allow the team to spend a little bit more this season when they have some extra cap space, and less in the coming years when they have to deal with hefty buyout penalties due to Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.
NHL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy