Bryan - College Station, TX (March 30, 2022) - The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC is excited to announce their 2022 regular season schedule! The Cavalry, led by new head coach Sean Pierce, are eager to charge into the club’s fifth season in the USL2. The club is gearing up for an incredible 2022 season with hopes of making a deep playoff run.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO