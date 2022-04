Wind Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Aransas; Bee; Calhoun; Duval; Goliad; Jim Wells; Kleberg; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces; Refugio; San Patricio; Victoria; Webb THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK. THE PAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR EMILEE REAGAN, WHITE, FEMALE, 2 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 2 FEET 6 INCHES, WEIGHT 40 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BROWN EYES, AND LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY SHIRT WITH PINK AND YELLOW WORDS ON THE FRONT, ORANGE AND PINK TIE-DYE PANTS, ORANGE AND BLUE NEW BALANCE SHOES. THE PAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR RYLEE REAGAN, WHITE, FEMALE, 7 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 4 FEET 4 INCHES, WEIGHT 94 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES, AND LAST SEEN WEARING LIGHT COLORED TIE-DYE SWEATSHIRT, BLUE JEANS, GRAY HEY DUDE SHOES WITH LEOPARD PRINT. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR LOGAN DANIEL REAGAN, WHITE, MALE, 28 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 6 FEET 1 INCH, WEIGHT 250 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, HAZEL EYES, IN CONNECTION WITH THIS ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A SILVER, 2007, TOYOTA TUNDRA, EXTENDED CAB WITH AN UNKNOWN TEXAS LICENSE PLATE NUMBER. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN PAMPA, TX. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THESE CHILDREN TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE PAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 8 0 6 6 6 9 5 7 0 0. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS PAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 8 0 6 6 6 9 5 7 0 0.

