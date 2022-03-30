From the community | The tragic death of broccoli: From linear to circular farm nutrients

The unnamed Colorado resident who chose to be composted after their death instead of opting for a cremation or burial has now been laid to rest, NBC News reported. Cremation and burial are the most common ways of laying a person to rest after their death. While the former results in emissions, the latter takes up real estate and also carries the risk of embalming fluids reaching the groundwater. For those, who want to leave this world, with as little impact as possible, there is a new way out, called Natural Reduction. In simpler terms, it is composting the body into the soil.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO