BOLES: We can’t all change the world

A new study led by Jay Ague, professor of earth and planetary sciences at Yale, has provided crucial insights into the role of oxidation in volcanic formation. The team behind the study is an international group of researchers at universities from the United States, China, Germany and Greece. The researchers’ goal was to understand the oxidation states of magmatic arcs, also known as volcanic arcs. Magmatic arcs are chains of volcanoes that take on arcuate shapes, such as the arc of the Aleutian Islands and form as a result of magmatic activity beneath the surface of the Earth over subduction zones — areas where one oceanic plate is compressed beneath another into the mantle. According to Ague, magmatic arcs are responsible for some of the most powerful volcanic eruptions on Earth.

EARTH SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO