Tennessee State

BOLES: We can’t all change the world

By Elijah Boles
Yale Daily News
 2 days ago

Two years at Yale was all it took to turn a kid from rural Tennessee into someone who uses abbreviated names of private schools and IB firms as part of his vernacular. If I was to tell myself as a high school senior that I knew someone from Exeter with a...

yaledailynews.com

Yale Daily News

Kinship at Yale: Fictive, Not Fictional

I’m taking Introduction to Cultural Anthropology with professor Louisa Lombard this semester — highly recommended! — and recently in this course, we learned about kinship. Kinship has many definitions, but the simple way I think of it — far too simple I’m sure — is family.
AVATAR
Yale Daily News

XU: It shouldn’t have to be an emergency

To receive a Dean’s Extension at Yale, a student must have a reason for the request. Except for an “observance of a religious holy day” or “required participation in an intercollegiate varsity athletic event,” the rest of the reasons for request are essentially different types of emergencies. Although there is an “other” category, depending on the dean, this could be used liberally or hardly at all. A student shouldn’t have to be going through an emergency to get leniency at this school. The policy of giving out Dean’s Extensions should be amended.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale admits 2,234 students, acceptance rate shrinks to 4.46 percent

Yale College admitted 2,234 students to the class of 2026 from its largest-ever pool of 50,015 applicants, the Office of Undergraduate Admissions announced on Thursday. The acceptance rate for the 2021-2022 admissions cycle is 4.46 percent, the lowest in recent history. It dropped from 4.62 percent for the class of 2025, 6.54 percent for the class of 2024 and 5.91 percent for the class of 2023.
NEW HAVEN, CT
State
Tennessee State
Yale Daily News

Number of students reporting disabilities soars, yet likely remains an underestimate

In three short years, registrations for Yale’s Student Accessibility Services have nearly doubled. Yet this number is likely two to three times lower than the actual number of Yale students with disabilities. According to the affinity group DiversAbility at Yale, approximately 11 percent of U.S. undergraduates register a disability...
EDUCATION
Yale Daily News

Sara Suleri Goodyear, professor emeritus of English and author of Meatless Days, dies at 68￼

Sara Suleri Goodyear, proclaimed by many as the eminent Pakistani writer of her generation, died on Sunday, March 20. She was 68. The professor emeritus of English joined Yale’s faculty in 1983 with a specialized focus in Romantic and Victorian poetry. Through several prominent texts that remain classroom classics, Suleri became well-established as a prominent scholar of postcolonial studies — though she resisted that label for its oversimplifications. Colleagues in the department remember Suleri as a dramatic personality and provocative scholar who spoke her mind and fearlessly confronted and criticized texts.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Students adjust to Yale’s relaxed mask restrictions

Students returned from spring break this week to the most relaxed mask guidance all semester. Six students reflected on the first days back since break, recalling mixed emotions about the changes to masking policy that included surprise, hesitancy and relief. On March 21, the University instituted a policy that face...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Anne Wyllie details SalivaDirect innovation at Tsai CITY

It is tough to imagine the 2020 NBA bubble being such a success without research done by Anne Wyllie, an associate research scientist at the Yale School of Public Health. The Lakers may not have won a historic championship and LeBron James might never have received his fourth ring. Wyllie...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale SOM group releases list of top African startups in push to expand entrepreneurship￼

On Wednesday, the Yale Africa Startup Review, or YASR, selected 30 companies for its 2022 list of Africa’s most innovative startups. YASR is a digital publication created by students and alumni of the Yale School of Management whose mission is to draw attention to the African startup ecosystem and attract interested stakeholders and venture capitalists across the globe. Beginning last year, the publication releases a list annually, dubbed YASR30, which recognizes Africa’s top 30 startups.
ECONOMY
Yale Daily News

“Patriarch of the Silliman dining hall”: Chef Stu Comen retires

Chef Stuart Comen, commonly referred to as Chef Stu, retired from the University last semester after 40 years of working for Yale Hospitality — 38 of which he spent in the Silliman College Dining Hall. During his time at Yale, Comen worked as executive chef for a year and...
RESTAURANTS
Yale Daily News

Yale-led study analyzes origins of oxidation states in powerful volcanoes

A new study led by Jay Ague, professor of earth and planetary sciences at Yale, has provided crucial insights into the role of oxidation in volcanic formation. The team behind the study is an international group of researchers at universities from the United States, China, Germany and Greece. The researchers’ goal was to understand the oxidation states of magmatic arcs, also known as volcanic arcs. Magmatic arcs are chains of volcanoes that take on arcuate shapes, such as the arc of the Aleutian Islands and form as a result of magmatic activity beneath the surface of the Earth over subduction zones — areas where one oceanic plate is compressed beneath another into the mantle. According to Ague, magmatic arcs are responsible for some of the most powerful volcanic eruptions on Earth.
EARTH SCIENCE
Yale Daily News

Sunshine Protection Act: Preserving Our Sanity

You walk out of Bass. It’s dark outside. It’s only five p.m.; that’s not okay. The Sunshine Protection Act, having just passed the Senate, will ensure that the clocks will stay with the extra hour at night. Time will no longer shift an hour behind in November and will stay in the daylight-saving time that was changed to in March.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

TRACK & FIELD: Yale starts outdoor season at Raleigh Relays

The Yale track and field squad started its outdoor season breaking both personal and school records at the Raleigh Relays from March 24 to 26. The Bulldogs made their transition to the outdoor spring season last weekend when they headed down to Raleigh, North Carolina. Only a small portion of the team have had previous collegiate outdoor track experience.
RALEIGH, NC
Yale Daily News

Administrators weigh reduction in COVID-19 testing requirements

A week after Yale partially removed its indoor mask mandate, University administrators are seriously considering reducing undergraduate testing requirements from twice to once weekly, according to members of Yale’s public health committee. The twice weekly requirement for testing has been in place for undergraduates living on campus since after...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Pre-orientation programs to become free, mandatory for incoming first-years

This fall, incoming first year students will arrive on campus to a week of orientation different than any class has experienced before. In an email to undergraduate students in mid-March, Dean of Student Affairs Melanie Boyd announced a series of changes to the traditional orientation process. Participation in one of Yale’s five pre-orientation programs will now be mandatory and free of charge. Instead of arriving at staggered times based on participation in a pre-orientation program, all first years will now arrive on campus on Sunday, Aug. 21 and participate in a class-wide orientation program before leaving for their individualized pre-orientation programs, returning to campus for a few days before the start of classes.
NEW HAVEN, CT

