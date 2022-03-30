1 injured in shooting on College Drive in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot and injured in Suffolk Tuesday night.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the shooting came in around 11:15 p.m. Police said the shooting was in the 6200 block of College Drive, but the person involved in the incident then drove to Magnolia Drive and called police from there.

Police said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

On Sunday, a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting police say was first reported as an attempted robbery. Police located the victims in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway, in a shopping center parking lot. This is only a half mile from the College Drive shooting.

10 On Your Side reached out to Suffolk Police and asked if investigators have found any evidence that links the two shootings. A police spokesperson said there is no evidence linking them at this time.

