The Coast Guard Cutter Spar moored for the first time at its new home in Duluth this morning. The 225 foot vessel and its 48 member crew arrived from Baltimore where it was receiving maintenance after being stationed in Kodiak Alaska since 2001. Same as the previous cutter Alder, Spar was built in Marinette, Wisconsin only a few years earlier in 2001. Not only are the two ships of the same class, but Spars mission here is same as Alder’s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO