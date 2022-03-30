ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

UPDATE 2-China copper smelters raise Q2 treatment charge floor as supply woes ease

By Emily Chow
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Adds comments, chart)

March 30 (Reuters) - China’s top copper smelters set their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the second quarter of 2022 at $80 per tonne and eight cents per pound, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The rates, decided at a meeting of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) held online on Wednesday, are up 14.3% from $70 per tonne and seven cents a pound in the first quarter.

While the sources declined to be identified as the meeting was internal, the CSPT told Reuters it had agreed on the $80 per tonne and eight cents per pound as a “guide price” for the April-June period.

Miners and traders pay TC/RCs to smelters to process copper concentrate to refined metal, offsetting the cost of the ore itself. The charges rise when more supply is available, suggesting smelters can demand better terms.

State-backed members of the CSPT, including Jiangxi Copper , Jinchuan Group and Tongling Nonferrous set the floor prices periodically and are supposed to adhere to them in any spot copper concentrate deals.

They had skipped setting second-quarter floor in the past two years amid uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year’s prices were low and people could not decide in such a market. But, global supplies are good this year and sea transportation has improved, though (they) still face some disruptions,” according to an analyst from a state-backed industry consultancy.

Most smelters reached a consensus this year at the meeting for a higher floor price, said one of the sources.

“Our inventories are relatively high at the moment, while second-quarter TC/RCs are also supported by the spot market,” he said.

Prior to the setting of quarterly rates, Wang Ruilin, a senior copper analyst with CRU Group had said that global copper concentrate supplies are seen to be in surplus this year and spot concentrate TC/RCs had been increasing in recent months.

Spot treatment charges AM-CN-CUCON in top copper consumer China stood at $84.5 per tonne on Tuesday, data assessed by Asian Metal showed, surging 35% so far this month and hit the highest level since February 2019.

Meanwhile, analysts and one source also noted that recent debt crisis at a major private copper smelter Yanggu Xiangguang is leading to market glut in the short term.

The Shandong-based smelter had said on March 25 it had triggered cross default for its debt financing tool as banks had cut its loans.

“Xiangguang consumes around 1.5-1.6 million tonnes of imported copper concentrate per year and had halted production recently. This also added market supplies,” said the source.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

387K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
US News and World Report

LME Imposes Price Limits for the First Time After Nickel Crisis

LONDON (Reuters) - Nickel will resume trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in a fixed price range for the first time on Wednesday after extreme volatility in prices triggered a rare market shutdown last week. The LME halted nickel trading and cancelled trades after prices doubled on March 8...
INDUSTRY
Financial World

Oil jumps more than 7% as Saudi refinery attack, Russian oil supply add to jitters

On Monday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices skyrocketed as much as 7 per cent with benchmark Brent crude contracts’ prices storming past a psychological resistance level of $115 per barrel, as EU nations could not reach an agreement on whether they should join the US in a full-fledged trade embargo, while an attack on Saudi oil facilities added to further strains.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cspt#Tc Rcs#Jiangxi Copper#Jinchuan Group#Tongling Nonferrous
Reuters

China's JD Logistics locks in $1.1 billion in capital raising

(Reuters) -China’s JD Logistics will price its issue of new shares at HK$20.71 each to raise HK$8.53 billion ($1.09 billion), according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Friday. The deal consists of a placement of about $700 million worth of shares to its parent company JD.com and...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

U.S. oil exports surge, drawing crude away from storage hub

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil exports have climbed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and barrels of domestic oil that would typically go to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub are instead being exported via the Gulf Coast, traders said. The invasion threw the oil market into disarray, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Alissa Rose

A major wheat shortage is coming in the United States

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also massively affected the global commodities market. Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, with Ukraine coming in fourth. They collectively account for 30% of global wheat exports, 19% corn exports, and 80% sunflower oil exports.
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Reuters

Biden admin confident of U.S. oil production boost by year's end

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. energy secretary said on Tuesday the Biden administration believes producers will boost U.S. oil supply by the end of the year, two weeks after she urged them to raise output quickly in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Energy Secretary Jennifer...
POTUS
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota's daily oil output could climb 100,000 barrels by year's end, regulator estimates

North Dakota’s oil output could climb another 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2022 amid high crude prices, a state energy regulator estimates. The U.S. could ultimately supplant about 750,000 of the 5 million barrels Russia had exported daily to countries that are now backing sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told reporters Tuesday at his monthly press briefing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

DOE benchmark diesel price plunges while commodity markets roar ahead

Even as futures and wholesale diesel markets are surging once again, the benchmark retail diesel price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges has taken the biggest drop in more than seven years. The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration retail diesel price fell 11.6 cents a gallon Monday, the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

US rolls back Trump-era tariffs on UK steel

The US has agreed to ease Trump-era tariffs on UK steel and aluminium shipments, resolving an issue that had strained relations between the allies. The move follows earlier deals with the European Union and Japan over the controversial taxes, which were imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018 in the name of national security.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. approves faster processing speeds at three pork plants

CHICAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allowed three pork plants to increase processing line speeds this month as part of a trial program, reviving a policy that started under the Trump administration. The approvals will allow meat companies to boost pork production when there are...
FREMONT, NE
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy