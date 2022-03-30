ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Business re-entry applications accepted

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

The application period for Monroe County Emergency Management’s 2022 Business Placard Early Reentry Program runs through May 1 at 5 p.m.

There will be no exceptions after this time to apply for the 2022 business placard. The program allows essential businesses based in Monroe County timely access into the Florida Keys for damage assessment of their business before continuing their essential business functions to assist in the restoration of community lifelines in a more efficient and timely fashion.

Placards are only valid in the year they are issued. There is only one registration form to fill out each year that includes new required documentation to upload. Applications and more information on the business placard program are available at http://www.monroe countyem.com/placardprogram.

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

N.H. Homeowner Assistance Program Accepting Applications Now

The federally funded New Hampshire Homeowner Assistance Fund program established through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery has launched and is accepting applications. The program provides aid to eligible residents of New Hampshire who are struggling to pay their mortgage, property taxes, utility bills, and other housing...
HEALTH SERVICES
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Business Contest Open for Entries

Businesses that want to put down roots or expand in the City of Binghamton have a chance at realizing those plans with support from the City and SUNY Broome’s Entrepreneurial Assistance Center. Entries are being accepted until April 6 for the 2022 Binghamton Business Plan Competition. The winner gets...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

Filer Credit Union accepting scholarship applications

MANISTEE — Filer Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2022 Growing Together Scholarship program. Manistee’s largest financial institution has been awarding local students the Growing Together Scholarship since the early 1990s. “When the snow starts to melt, it’s scholarship time at Filer,” said Kyle Gurzynski, incoming...
MANISTEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Monroe County, FL
Government
County
Monroe County, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
452
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy