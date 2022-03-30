Business re-entry applications accepted

The application period for Monroe County Emergency Management’s 2022 Business Placard Early Reentry Program runs through May 1 at 5 p.m.

There will be no exceptions after this time to apply for the 2022 business placard. The program allows essential businesses based in Monroe County timely access into the Florida Keys for damage assessment of their business before continuing their essential business functions to assist in the restoration of community lifelines in a more efficient and timely fashion.

Placards are only valid in the year they are issued. There is only one registration form to fill out each year that includes new required documentation to upload. Applications and more information on the business placard program are available at http://www.monroe countyem.com/placardprogram.