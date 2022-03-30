ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little White House to host Egg Roll

The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation will present its fifth annual Easter Egg Roll from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9, on the lawns of the Truman Little White House, 111 Front St.

In addition to the Egg Roll, kids will enjoy special arts and crafts activities, refreshments, an Easter egg hunt for children younger than 4 and the opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Each child will leave with a commemorative wooden Easter egg. Children will also have the opportunity to vote for next year’s Easter egg color. The event is free and open to the public.

The first White House Easter Egg Roll took place in 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the lawn of the White House on Easter Monday so children could roll their eggs.

The Key West Citizen

