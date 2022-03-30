ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Sea turtle release set Wednesday in Marathon

The Marathon Turtle Hospital will hold a public sea turtle release Wednesday, March 30, at Sombrero Beach in Marathon.

The public is invited to watch as Leonardo, a juvenile green sea turtle rescued in July during an in-water research study in the Lower Keys, is returned to the wild.

Leonardo was treated at the Turtle Hospital for fibropapillomatosis. Treatment included tumor removal surgeries, chemotherapy eye drops, broad spectrum antibiotics, fluid treatment, vitamins, and a healthy diet of greens and mixed seafood.

According to hospital officials, Leonardo is healthy and ready to return to the sea. The sea turtle will arrive in the turtle ambulance at 12:40 p.m., with release promptly at 1 p.m.

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

