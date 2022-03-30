Ploggers pitch in to clean up

Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin joined a team of dedicated ploggers recently for the early bird cleanup in the city.

“We are so proud to have members of the community who are so dedicated to cleanliness,” she said.

The cleanups dovetail with several efforts to keep Key West beautiful.

Mayor Teri Johnston has reconvened her beautification committee, and the city’s new Adopt-A-Spot citywide clean-up program is moving right along, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.