ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

County to start non-profit funding discussion

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

A Monroe County board that doles out between $1.5 million and $2 million a year to non-profit social service groups will hold its first meeting Wednesday, both virtually and in-person.

The first meeting of the Human Services Advisory Board (HSAB) for the Fiscal Year 2023 grant funding cycle is set for March 30 at 1 p.m. in person at the Marathon Government Center and via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion of the upcoming FY2023 budget period of Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.

HSAB grants are funded by the Monroe County Commission, and the grant funding opportunity is open to non-profit organizations that wish to propose a program for meeting human needs through an interdisciplinary knowledge base, focusing on prevention and remediation of problems and committed to improving the overall quality of life for vulnerable residents of Monroe County. Since 2014, Monroe County has given $17,550,060 in HSAB funding to local non-profit groups.

“The HSAB board bases its recommendations to the BOCC on evaluating the county’s needs, agency capability and past performance, and an established set of guidelines,” said Monroe County Budget Director Tina Boan. “An eligible organization must provide medical services, core services, and/or quality of life services to our residents.”

Wednesday’s meeting comes as one local non-profit healthcare provider for children did not receive $650,000 in state funding for the first time in eight years. The Florida Keys Area Health Education Center is the only local provider of medical and dental care to children in need in the chain of islands and operate clinics at nine of 10 Keys schools.

In January, AHEC expanded its services in the Keys with a mobile dental unit staffed with a dentist and a dental hygienist to Monroe County schools throughout the Keys. The dental program services all schools on a rotating basis. Those programs are now in jeopardy as the state Legislature did not include $650,000 in requested funding.

AHEC received $500,000 in the state budget in fiscal year 2021-22 and had requested $650,000 for this fiscal year. AHEC had received state funding through the Legislature for the past eight legislative sessions.

AHEC CEO Michael Cunningham does plan on requesting HSAB for more funding this year, but understands that if there is no new funding it will come at the expense of another non-profit group, he said.

“It has to be a reasonable increase,” Cunningham said. “I don’t want hurt another group.”

Since news of the funding loss, Cuningham has started conversations with various philanthropists and philanthropy groups, he said.

Cuts to existing AHEC programs could result in thousands of children and their families losing the level of free health and dental exams that AHEC has historically provided. Many of the low-income families AHEC serves may be forced to migrate to Monroe County pediatricians, at considerable personal expense.

Many Monroe County pediatricians may be unwilling or unable to increase their patient loads and/or elect to take on Medicaid patients. Those families may then forego pediatric and dental visits altogether, further deteriorating the overall level of children’s health in the county as a result.

The tentative agenda items for Wednesday’s meeting include introducing HSAB members, nominations and elections of the board, discussion of the FY23 funding process, including the application, attachments, funding history, discussion and approval of the funding cycle schedule, and public comments.

Attendance at this meeting is not a requirement of eligibility for grant funding. The meeting will be recorded and available for viewing on Monroe County Television (MCTV), usually within a few days after the meeting. Information on HSAB can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/hsab. Zoom details can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/calendar.

A second meeting will be held on June 1.

tohara@keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Non-profit seeking volunteers to help senior citizens

(WTNH) – Using technology to better connect communities. A non-profit called ‘Ur Community Cares’ is looking for volunteers to help out senior citizens in Southington. The program currently serves more than 120 towns across the state and has over 1,000 registered users. The goal is to connect volunteers with neighbors in need of help with […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Baker: Employer grant program to bolster Massachusetts hiring, training

(The Center Square) – A new grant program designed to train workers to give them the skills necessary to be hired into the workforce has been launched, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. The Republican leader announced the HireNow program, which will provide $4,000 in an employee program that is...
POLITICS
Mount Airy News

Millions for non-profits in Invest in Surry Plan

Pandemic relief has resulted in the infusion of millions of dollars to expand broadband access in rural areas across the United States, as seen here in rural Spearville, Kansas. Last mile broadband projects in Shoals, Lowgap and the State Road communities have been included in Surry County. (Photo courtesy: Kansas Reflector)
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Land Line Media

CDL program for inmates part of proposed legislation

A Connecticut bill to help inmates earn their commercial driver’s license is finding plenty of support. A Connecticut General Assembly committee heard testimony on March 9 regarding the proposed legislation. The bipartisan effort, SB334, would establish a program offering preparation, instruction and administration of the CDL knowledge test. Participants...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
County
Monroe County, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Georgia Sun

Is Georgia about to restart its medical marijuana program?

Georgia lawmakers may be about to start over the state’s long-delayed medical marijuana program. A state House committee approved legislation Monday that would cancel the current program and authorize a new request for proposals (RFP) from companies interested in growing marijuana in Georgia and converting the leafy crop into low-THC oil for eligible patients.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cunningham
Bay News 9

Program offers job opportunities to those with disabilities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion. What You Need To Know. A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered...
ADVOCACY
WLFI.com

Tree Lafayette is this month's Non-Profit of the Month

This month's non-profit in the "Non-Profit of the Month" is Tree Lafayette! Tree Lafayette plants and maintains trees primarily on public property or rights-of-way (mainly along streets) in Lafayette, Indiana and educates about and promotes trees.
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Health Education#Florida Keys#Charity#Hsab#Bocc
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Applications open for non-profit Legacy Grant Program

ARLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement for the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, non-profit organizations in Texas and New Mexico will have the opportunity to apply for a $100,000 grant through the foundation’s new Legacy Grant Program. According to the announcement, the Texas Rangers Foundation committed to donating $500,000 as part of the new […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
KSN News

Wichita Public Schools partners with non-profits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of leaders from Wichita’s nonprofit and education communities announced a collaboration called the Wichita Collective Impact that will complement the great community-building work taking place around the city. The leaders met at a YMCA in Wichita on Tuesday afternoon for the announcement. Cargill Protein donated $2 million to fund […]
WICHITA, KS
MyChesCo

HHS Announces Funding for Substance Use Treatment and Prevention Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), this week announced two grant programs totaling $25.6 million that will expand access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and prevent the misuse of prescription drugs. By reducing barriers to accessing the most effective, evidence-based treatments, this funding reflects the priorities of HHS’ Overdose Prevention Strategy, as well as its new initiative to strengthen the nation’s mental health and crisis care systems.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
The Fayetteville Observer

Cumberland County commissioners increase savings account, discuss funding for potential projects

Editor's note: This story has been corrected. Originally, it stated that the county commissioners were considering a water project in Gray's Creek. The county commissioners are actually considering a county-wide water project. In a special meeting Thursday, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners took a look at the millions of dollars coming in and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
451
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy