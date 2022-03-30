County to start non-profit funding discussion

A Monroe County board that doles out between $1.5 million and $2 million a year to non-profit social service groups will hold its first meeting Wednesday, both virtually and in-person.

The first meeting of the Human Services Advisory Board (HSAB) for the Fiscal Year 2023 grant funding cycle is set for March 30 at 1 p.m. in person at the Marathon Government Center and via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion of the upcoming FY2023 budget period of Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.

HSAB grants are funded by the Monroe County Commission, and the grant funding opportunity is open to non-profit organizations that wish to propose a program for meeting human needs through an interdisciplinary knowledge base, focusing on prevention and remediation of problems and committed to improving the overall quality of life for vulnerable residents of Monroe County. Since 2014, Monroe County has given $17,550,060 in HSAB funding to local non-profit groups.

“The HSAB board bases its recommendations to the BOCC on evaluating the county’s needs, agency capability and past performance, and an established set of guidelines,” said Monroe County Budget Director Tina Boan. “An eligible organization must provide medical services, core services, and/or quality of life services to our residents.”

Wednesday’s meeting comes as one local non-profit healthcare provider for children did not receive $650,000 in state funding for the first time in eight years. The Florida Keys Area Health Education Center is the only local provider of medical and dental care to children in need in the chain of islands and operate clinics at nine of 10 Keys schools.

In January, AHEC expanded its services in the Keys with a mobile dental unit staffed with a dentist and a dental hygienist to Monroe County schools throughout the Keys. The dental program services all schools on a rotating basis. Those programs are now in jeopardy as the state Legislature did not include $650,000 in requested funding.

AHEC received $500,000 in the state budget in fiscal year 2021-22 and had requested $650,000 for this fiscal year. AHEC had received state funding through the Legislature for the past eight legislative sessions.

AHEC CEO Michael Cunningham does plan on requesting HSAB for more funding this year, but understands that if there is no new funding it will come at the expense of another non-profit group, he said.

“It has to be a reasonable increase,” Cunningham said. “I don’t want hurt another group.”

Since news of the funding loss, Cuningham has started conversations with various philanthropists and philanthropy groups, he said.

Cuts to existing AHEC programs could result in thousands of children and their families losing the level of free health and dental exams that AHEC has historically provided. Many of the low-income families AHEC serves may be forced to migrate to Monroe County pediatricians, at considerable personal expense.

Many Monroe County pediatricians may be unwilling or unable to increase their patient loads and/or elect to take on Medicaid patients. Those families may then forego pediatric and dental visits altogether, further deteriorating the overall level of children’s health in the county as a result.

The tentative agenda items for Wednesday’s meeting include introducing HSAB members, nominations and elections of the board, discussion of the FY23 funding process, including the application, attachments, funding history, discussion and approval of the funding cycle schedule, and public comments.

Attendance at this meeting is not a requirement of eligibility for grant funding. The meeting will be recorded and available for viewing on Monroe County Television (MCTV), usually within a few days after the meeting. Information on HSAB can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/hsab. Zoom details can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/calendar.

A second meeting will be held on June 1.

