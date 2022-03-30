Plogging It!

Check out more stories from
Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Chris Rock's history with Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith: A look at the stars' relationship through the years
The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars has been dominating headlines. After Smith slapped Rock over a joke Rock cracked about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting an award during the 94th Annual Academy Awards, it's been circulating that bad blood may have been brewing long before the incident.
U.S. to issue gender neutral passports, take steps to combat anti- transgender laws
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Americans will be allowed to choose an X for gender on their passport applications and select their sex on Social Security cards, the Biden administration said on Thursday in announcing measures to support transgender Americans against wave of state laws targeting them. The State Department...
Graham to vote against Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Thursday that he will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, marking the first time the GOP senator will vote against a nominee for the high court since joining the Senate. “I will oppose her and I will vote no,”...
LGBTQ groups sue Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gay rights advocates sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday to block a new law that forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law has catapulted Florida and DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, to the...
Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia: What to know about the brain disorder
The family of Bruce Willis shocked his fans Wednesday when they announced the actor is "stepping away" from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person's ability to speak or comprehend language. "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our...
Skippy recalls 161,692 pounds of peanut butter
Skippy Foods announced a voluntary recall of some peanut butter products.
Judge strikes down New York congressional, legislative maps
A judge struck down New York’s new congressional and legislative maps on Thursday as an illegal gerrymander, dealing a setback to Democrats who were expected to benefit heavily from the new political lines. In a ruling, State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister in Steuben County ordered state lawmakers to...
Live updates | Nuclear operator: Russians leaving Chernobyl
LVIV, Ukraine — Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading towards Ukraine’s border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said Thursday. The operator, Energoatom, said that the Russian military was also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.
Grassroots labor group takes on Amazon in NYC union fight
NEW YORK (AP) — An independent group formed by former and current Amazon workers is trying to organize a company warehouse in New York City, a David and Goliath scenario that could lead to the retail giant’s first unionized facility in the U.S. Workers at an Amazon fulfillment...
