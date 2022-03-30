ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Rescued bottlenose dolphin doing well in Florida Keys

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLHJn_0etksN0Z00

Transported from Texas in a special JET ICU air ambulance to the Florida Keys late last week, a rehabilitated juvenile bottlenose dolphin has become the Marathon-based Dolphin Research Center’s newest resident.

The dolphin, dubbed Ranger, is doing well and getting acclimated to new surroundings and people, according to marine mammal experts at the center.

The orphaned male calf was rescued in June last year, after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park in Texas suffering from an underlying respiratory infection and dehydration. Found near his dead mother, the dolphin was taken to the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center for care.

At just 2 years old, he was deemed too young to forage and survive in the wild, and the National Marine Fisheries Service selected DRC as a permanent home.

“We provide sanctuary for any dolphins in need of a forever home,” said Linda Erb, the DRC’s vice president of animal care and training. “So when we adopt dolphins, they stay in our family forever.”

“Now what happened with Ranger when he stranded is they determined he could not be released back to the wild, he was too young, so they looked for a permanent home, and we were one of the facilities that volunteered,” Erb said.

“So, Ranger is not eligible to be released, and that’s something that the government determines,” Erb said. “He did not have the ability to survive in the wild. They determined that if they put him back in the wild without a family and friends to help him learn that skill, he wouldn’t survive.”

DRC staff will continue to help Ranger thrive with skilled care at his new forever home, strengthening the animal-human caregiver bond that Texas rescuers forged.

Sarah Zigmond, operations coordinator for Texas State Aquarium, has developed a very deep, special connection with the young animal.

“I’ve been with Ranger since his rescue on June 18 [of 2021], so I’ve been with him that entire time working on him, acclimating him to his new home working with humans, and so to see the culmination of his entire rescue and rehabilitation come to fruition in his new forever home made me quite emotional, but it was all happy emotions, very happy emotions,” Zigmond said.

After an initial monitoring period in a medical quarantine pool to build up his immune system, Ranger is to slowly be introduced to other resident dolphins and acclimate to the facility’s dolphin lagoons in Florida Bay.

“Ranger is doing just fabulously here at DRC,” said Erb. “He’s eating like a champ. He’s interacting and playing with his toys, and he’s actually started to make more sounds. I think he hears our dolphins during the day, so he’s making all kinds of sounds in air, which is really fun to see.”

Comments / 0

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen

451

Followers

1K+

Posts

38K+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Marathon, FL
Pets & Animals
Marathon, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Marathon, FL
City
Ranger, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Bottlenose Dolphin#Dolphins#Florida Bay#Dolphin Research Center#Drc
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Boat propeller kills man trying to save fallen fiancée during Keys fishing tournament, FWC says

A Pinecrest man died after being hit by a boat propeller during a Florida Keys fishing tournament Saturday afternoon. Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, jumped in the water to save his fiancée — who fell from the stern of the 60-foot vessel on which they were fishing for sailfish about six miles east of Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
PINECREST, FL
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

Alligator interrupts Florida school's swim team practice

No swimming with the alligators. While an alligator would make an appropriate mascot for a swim team, even the best swimmers try to avoid swimming with these animals. That didn't stop one reptile from jumping into the pool while a Florida school's swim team was practicing. The Lake County Sheriff's...
FLORIDA STATE
outsidemagazine

The 10 Best Beach Towns in the U.S., Ranked

In the United States, a beach vacation often means squeezing your towel onto a packed, noisy stretch of sand. But if you know where to look, you can find solitude without having to travel to the Caribbean. Our picks here aren’t the coastal hubs you already know about. They’re charming, under-the-radar spots with sprawling, empty stretches of shoreline, low-key lodging, and an I-wanna-be-here-now vibe. If you’d rather stay in a rustic bungalow with ocean views than a flashy megaresort on the water, these are the seaside destinations for you.
TRAVEL
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
Field & Stream

12-Foot Florida Gator the Swam Up To Paddle Boarder in Viral Video Has Been Killed

A well-known alligator has met its end. On February 22, 2022, licensed alligator trapper Al Roberts killed an 11-foot, 10-inch gator in Florida’s Silver Springs State Park. He had been contracted to remove the gator by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC). The gator was known to be the largest one in the area and was often seen hanging out on the banks of the Silver River. But it was most well-known from viral videos taken in September by paddleboarder Vicki Baker, who filmed the gator as it swam startlingly close to her and even hissed. Baker eventually used her paddle to push the gator away.
ANIMALS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
451
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy