Monroe County, FL

Officials say local district adheres to school bills

By By Jill Zima Borski Special to The Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

The Monroe County School District superintendent and the School Board members are aware of the education-related bills recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which affect the selection of instructional, library and reading materials in public schools and sets 12-year term limits for School Board members.

DeSantis signed HB 1467 on March 25, and followed it up March 28 by signing the controversial bill nicknamed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially called the Parental Rights in Education bill, which aims to keep sex education out of kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.

DeSantis sought to require school districts to be transparent in the selection of instructional materials. State officials said as a part of the Year of the Parent, this legislation aimed to preserve the rights of parents to make decisions about what materials their children are exposed to in school. In larger Florida school districts, such as Orange County, not every book is individually reviewed before it gets put on a library shelf, a news release said.

Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford responded March 25 to the release about curriculum transparency.

“Monroe County School District has been inviting parents to participate on our selection committees for instructional materials for a number of years. We also post instructional materials under consideration on our website and then advertise public hearings on materials when the [School] Board is going to vote on a recommended textbook purchase. Parents volunteer in classrooms and at book fairs at each school. They are well aware of the instructional materials and books available to students.”

Axford added, “We have a policy in each of our media centers which creates a review panel of parents and experts if a book is questioned. We promote and want parent involvement in these decisions. Our media specialists are trained experts in juvenile and adolescent literature. If the legislation requires that they participate in additional training, we will welcome the opportunity. I think the size of our district allows more parent involvement and that is what makes us so great.”

In general, School Board Chair John Dick believes, information is shared in a timely way within the district. He said among the ways the district works with parents is by sending information home with students as well as through “ed-alert” phone calls directly to homes. He does not believe schools try to hide anything. “Perhaps occasionally a website might not be updated instantly.”

School advisory councils seek interaction with parents as well, and Dick added there is a procedure for parents wanting to react to certain materials. “We just need to keep pushing tolerance for all, and pay attention to reading, writing, arithmetic, science and health.”

“I absolutely believe in parent ownership and transparency in our schools,” said School Board member Mindy Conn. “It is important to note that for Monroe County, this bill doesn’t change most of what we have always done in the past. As a district, we have always encouraged parents to be involved in our choice of books available in the media center and instructional materials. In addition, instructional materials have always been limited to those on the State of Florida’s approved list. The bill does give increased oversight to the Commissioner of Education in that all objections will now be sent to him.”

“Furthermore, as it relates to our media centers, we are already mostly in compliance,” Conn said. “We only have to update our website to include elementary school-level books and book lists. The bill will offer additional training for our media specialists, which may be beneficial.”

Conn expressed concern about the bill limiting school board member terms to 12 years beginning with the 2022 elections.

“While I do believe in term limits, in a district as small as ours, it can often be difficult to find qualified candidates interested in running a campaign that spans our 120-mile county.”

Andy Griffiths is the longest-serving School Board member and elected official in Monroe County. His first term began in 1992. Because the clock on a term begins with the passage of this new bill and November 2022 elections, and because Griffiths was re-elected to a four-year term in 2020, if he chose to run again, he could serve through 2036 — tallying 44 years of service.

DeSantis also touted the Parental Rights in Education bill as a means to empower parents by saying sex-related topics must be taught in an age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate way for students, according to state standards. A parent could sue a district for violations.

Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said in a news release, “Governor DeSantis has shown time and time again he is not afraid to fight for the rights of parents and understands the importance that they have a seat at the table when it comes to their child’s education. I’m grateful for the Governor’s guidance and the voices of many parents who have come forward and [for] demands that parents be seen as a partner in their child’s education.”

jzimakeys@aol.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
