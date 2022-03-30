Arnold boys’ weightlifting team wins district title

On March 5, Team 75 RoboRaiders, Hillsborough High School’s robotics team, officially began their competition season at Bridgewater-Raritan High School. The district competition’s qualifying matches that took place did not go as well as intended for the RoboRaiders, with their robot facing many electrical challenges. However, in between their last two matches, Team 75 was able to fix the robot’s electrical problems and recalibrate its shooter, ending the event on a high note.

