Arnold boys’ weightlifting team wins district title
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys’ weightlifting team took first place in the 2A District 2 meet in both snatch and the traditional lifts on Tuesday.
Team results Traditional:
- Arnold (56)
- Mosley (46)
- Lincoln (44)
- Wakulla (40)
- Rickards (20)
Team results Snatch:
- Arnold (88)
- Lincoln (44)
- Rickards (30)
- Mosley (7)
- Wakula (DNC)
