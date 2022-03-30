ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Arnold boys’ weightlifting team wins district title

By Sam Granville
 1 day ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys’ weightlifting team took first place in the 2A District 2 meet in both snatch and the traditional lifts on Tuesday.

Team results Traditional:

  1. Arnold (56)
  2. Mosley (46)
  3. Lincoln (44)
  4. Wakulla (40)
  5. Rickards (20)

Team results Snatch:

  1. Arnold (88)
  2. Lincoln (44)
  3. Rickards (30)
  4. Mosley (7)
  5. Wakula (DNC)
