John Henshaw is stepping down as executive director of the Connecticut Port Authority after less than two years on the job. Henshaw was named executive director in August 2020 and was tasked with coordinating the economic development of Connecticut’s maritime economy, including the ports in Bridgeport, New Haven and New London. He was previously executive director of the Maine Port Authority and serves as chairman of the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 15 DAYS AGO